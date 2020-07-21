East
USave Pharmacy — Jackson Hansen, Braedon Aguilar, Austin Ashche, Aidan Keyes.
St. Paul — Elijah Larson, Skyler Nelson.
Shelton-Gibbon — Mason Clark, Chase Capek.
Central City — Tres Gonsior, Kale Jensen, Dylan Soule, Tanner Schneiderheinz.
PWG — Morgan Behnk, Ty Nekoliczak, Karsen Reimers.
Kearney — Anthony Becker, Patrick Blake, Carter Krause.
West
Imperial — Trevor Peterson, Dominic Sis.
Broken Bow — Clay Brandon, Coy Johnson, Blake Denson.
Gothenburg — Carlos Magdaleno, Jordan Rossell, Bryce Ryker, Tate Gurcuillo.
Ogallala — Jordan Callihan, John Haimowitz, Caiden Laviaguerra, Lane Blackwell.
Holdrege — Jon Christie, Graydon Munn.
