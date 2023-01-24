Millard North sweeps Grand Island Senior High

The Grand Island Senior High swimming teams were eager to get back competing in the pool.

The Islanders have not competed in a meet since the Gene Cotter Invite Dec. 14 at Lincoln High.

However, both teams were swept by Millard North Tuesday at the Grand Island YMCA.

The Mustangs defeated the Islander girls 86-84, while getting a win over the GISH boys 109-61.

Despite getting swept by the Mustangs, GISH coach Brian Jensen said he was encouraged with what he saw.

“We had a couple days off that we really needed to have,” Jensen said. “There really wasn’t any rust at all. I thought the kids came out and put together some good times.

“Millard North has a quality team on both sides with quality swimmers. We really had some great performances.”

Millard North featured Kalvin Hahn, who was trying to set the national record in the 100 breaststroke, which is 1:02.54. He missed it by a second at 1:03.59.

“He didn’t quite get there, but he swam a great race,” Jensen said.

Meanwhile, the Islander girls won seven events. Kate Novinski captured the 50 freestyle (28.55) and 100 butterfly (1:10.42), while Ashley Nelson took the 400 freestyle (5:08.39), Lily Brennan captured the 100 backstroke (1:11.13) and Gracie Wilson claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:25.86).

The 200 medley relay of Brennen, Nelson, Katie Johnsen and Delyana Hermesch joined together to win the race at 2:19.57, while sisters Gracie and Lily Wilson, Nelson and Novinski teamed to take the 400 freestyle relay with automatic state qualifying time of 4:13.90.

The girls 200 freestyle relay team of the Wilson sisters, Brennan and Novinski was another bright spot as they finished second with an automatic state time of 1:56.81.

The Grand Island boys won three events. Lorenzo Ciafre captured the 200 IM (2:26.18), while Sambula-Monzalvo took the 100 freestyle (58.19).

The two joined Luke Dankert and David Sambula-Monzalvo on the winning 400 freestyle relay (3:57.43).

Michael Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciafre and Dankert joined Jacob Seelow in finishing second with an automatic state time of 1:55.51.

Jensen said there were a lot of swimmers who had great days for the Islanders.

“Kate had a great day in her swims. She was really flying in every event that she did,” Jensen said. “Gracie Wilson had some great swims, especially on the 400 relays, as did Lily. Luke Dankert had a great split on that 400 freestyle relay. Michael and Lorenzo also had good days for us.

“We just need to keep working hard and keep getting better.”

The Islanders will compete in the Omaha Westside Invite Saturday.

Grand Island-Millard North Dual

*Secondary state qualifying time

**Automatic state qualifying time

BOYS

Millard North 109, Grand Island 61

200-meter medley relay—2, Grand Island A (M. Sambula-Monzalvo, Ciafre, Dankert, Seelow) **1:55.51; 5, Grand Island B (Nelsen, Trejo, Shavlik, Cesteros) 2:24.16.

200 freestyle—3, D. Sambula-Monzalvo 2:17.10; 5, Cesteros, 3:07.07.

200 IM – *1, Ciafre 2:26.18; 2, Seelow 2:44.42.

50 freestyle – 4, Skalka 29.32; 5, Duering 31.08; 6, Cesteros 31.65.

100 butterfly— *2, Dankert 1:02.07; 4, Trejo 1:13.90; 6, Shavlik 1:31.02.

100 freestyle—*1, M. Sambula-Monzalvo *58.19; 5, Skalka 1:11.81; 7, McPherson 1:22.16.

400 freestyle—*2, M. Sambula-Monzalvo *4:44.17; 3, D. Sambula-Monzalvo 4:55.18; 6, Shavlik 5:59.03.

200 freestyle relay—3, Grand Island A (Skalka, Seelow, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Trejo) 1:54.47; 5, Grand Island (McPherson, Cesteros, Shavlik, Duering) 2:11.99.

100 backstroke—4, Seelow 1:17.33; 5, Nelsen 1:18.43.

100 breaststroke—*2, Ciafre 1:09.04; 3, Dankert 1:10.16; 6, Trejo 1:18.25

400 freestyle relay—*1, Grand Island A (Ciafre, D. Sambula-Monzalvo, Dankert, M. Sambula-Monzalvo) 3:57.43; 5, Grand Island B (McPherson, Nelsen, Skalka, Duering) 5:01.18.

GIRLS

Millard North 86, Grand Island 84

200-meter medley relay—1, Grand Island A (Brennan, Johnsen, Nelson, Hermesch) 2:19.57.

200 freestyle—2, L. Wilson *2:21.83; 3, Hermesch, 2:35.67.

200 IM—2. G. Wilson, *2:38.32; 4, Johnsen 2:54.55; 6. Trejo 3:50.29.

50 freestyle—*1, Novinski 28.55; 3, Brennan 31.36; 6, Pruver 40.01.

100 butterfly—*1, Novinski 1:10.42; 2, Nelson 1:13.72; 6, Allan 2:04.50.

100 freestyle—*3, L. Wilson 1:04.14; 5, Graybill 1:29.62.

400 freestyle—*1, Nelson 5:08.39; 3, Fill 5:39.80; 5, Allan 7:03.20.

200 freestyle relay—**2, Grand Island (L. Wilson, Brennan, G. Wilson, Novinski) 1:56.81; 4, Grand Island B (Pruver, Graybill, Allan, Watson) 2:49.09.

100 backstroke—*1, Brennan 1:11.13; 4, Hermesch 1:17.85; 5, Fill 1:19.60.

100 breaststroke—1, G. Wilson 1:25.86; 3, Johnsen 1:28.40; 6, Trejo 1:59.54.

400 freestyle relay—**1, Grand Island (Nelson, L. Wilson, G. Wilson, Novinski) 4:13.90; 4, Grand Island B (Hermesch, Fill, Johnsen, Bacilio) 5:21.07.