Miller: McGowan successful in first attempt at 100-mile run

“The sun came up around mile 85, and I started to get a second wind. I was able to pick up my pace again until I reached the finish line.”

McGowan was fourth out of the eight male finishers (seven men did not finish) in 29 hours, 43 minutes and 32 seconds.

The course around Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois isn’t exactly an easy one.

“It’s really tough,” McGowan said. “There is 11,000 feet of elevation gain, so that’s 22,000 feet of elevation change total. There are three loops, and the first loop is a little longer to get to 100 total miles.

“There were some mostly loose rocks, so it was tough to keep your footing at times. Sometimes it was tough with the distances that the aid stations were spread out.”

Maybe just as amazing as McGowan’s accomplishment was the fact that he was back on the job on Monday after his grueling weekend.

“My feet hurt,” he said. “There was some water on the course, so my feet got wet and I had blisters. It was tough Monday when I went back to work. I had trouble getting around. I still struggled on Tuesday, but by Thursday I felt fine. I went on my first run since I got back on Saturday.”