Trainer David Anderson wasn’t sure if his 3-year-old Mo Summer was going to be ready to go for the $20,000 Fonner Park Special Stakes for colts and geldings Saturday at Fonner Park.

He had a little foot problem Friday night. Saturday Brad Schliefert, who owns Mo Summer along with Julie Larmon, showed up at Fonner. Anderson told him it was going to be his call rather to run or not.

But then the veterinarian said if he’s not limping, he thought he’d be good to go.

“That’s when we made the decision to give him Lasix and run, and I’m glad we did,” Anderson said.

Mo Summer was in second at one point behind J Ps Harley Glider, but he took the lead heading into the stretch and expanded that lead to win the six-furlong race for Nebraska-breds by 1 1-2 lengths in 1:14.6.

The race didn’t unfold the way Anderson and jockey Nathan Haar expected. They thought Ships Log, the 1-2 morning-line favorite, would be in the lead early.

“I told Nathan, if he gets in front of No. 1, he’s never had dirt in his face before,” Anderson said. “Maybe he won’t like that dirt in his face. He ended up third. The one is a nice horse. It was a little tougher bunch today I think.”

But Ships Log, ridden by Kevin Roman and trained by Robert Hoffman, got off to a slow start out of the gates.

“It kind of set up a little different than what we expected,” Haar said. “When five (J Ps Harley Glider) broke as well as he did he was kind of forced to cross and clear. Once he did, my horse got a hold of the bit and ran up to him pretty good.”

Then it was a matter of biding his time until the time was right.

“At the 3/8ths pole I kind of bumped him one time a little bit, asked him to run a little just to see if I had any horse,” Haar said. “I looked over at Medina on the inside and I saw he had some left so I was just waiting to see which one of us was going to go first. When he hadn’t moved I kind of knew it was my race to win and lose at that point.”

It was Mo Summer’s first race against Nebraska-bred competition. The son of Summer Front and Ranska ran three races at Arapahoe in Colorado last year. That included fifth-place finish in the Gold Rush Futurity.

“We went out there with the intention of getting a couple or three starts in him just to move him ahead of the game here,” Anderson said. “He ran second, then he came back and won so we had to stick around and run him in that stake which was a little over his head.

“But he’s a nice horse. He’s got a pretty good career ahead of him, I think.”

Mo Summer had a couple of rough outings at Fonner earlier this meet while dealing with some breathing problems. He finished fifth in his first out on Feb. 24 and was seventh on March 10.

But Mo Summer turned it around and finished a strong second in the Baxter Stakes on April 1.

“The first couple outs this year, he had a little issue that we got cleared up,” Anderson said. “Then he ran a big one in the Baxter, then he ran an even bigger one today.”

Haar credited Anderson and his group with getting Mo Summer ready to run.

“Early on in the year he wasn’t firing like we thought he would. In the Baxter he came around to his true ability he showed as a 2-year-old,” Haar said.

Mo Summer paid $4.60, $3.00 and $2.40. J Ps Harley Glider paid $5.20 and $2.60 while Ships Log paid $2.10 to show.

“We felt all along he was a very nice colt,” Anderson said. “Even when we were breaking him when he was a yearling, he was just nice. We had high hopes for this.”

Hoofprints

— Jockey Adrian Ramos and trainer Schuyler Condon teamed up to win twice Saturday. They won with Fashion Fact in the second race and with Unherdof in the sixth.Unherdof paid $26.00 to win.

— Ramos later picked up his third and fourth wins of the day. He won the seventh race on Pervasive for trainer John Muckey, then won the ninth on Ray Arewethereyet for trainer Temple Rushton.

— Haar later won on Flywheel Effect for trainer Jesse Compton in the fifth, and on Poderoso Equs in the eight for trainer Stacey Rushton for his third win of the day. Poderoso paid $29.60 to win.