Moerer steps down as Northwest girls basketball coach

Russ Moerer has stepped down as the Northwest girls basketball coach.
Moerer was the girls basketball coach from 2004-08 before stepping away. He was an assistant with the boys program for three years before coming back to take the head coaching job in 2018. During his recent tenure, he guided the Vikings to two state basketball tournaments, which included the 2018-19 state championship, along with two other district final appearances.
This past season, the Vikings captured the Central Conference Tournament and were one win away from the state basketball tournament, finishing 13-12.
Check back for further updates.
Marc Zavala
Sports writer, mostly in volleyball, cross country, wrestling and track and field, for the Grand Island Independent for seven years.
