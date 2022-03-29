 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Moerer steps down as Northwest girls basketball coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Moerer

Northwest's Russ Moerer, shown coaching the Vikings during the 2020 girls state basketball tournament, is stepping down as the head coach. (Omaha World-Herald/Anna Reed)

Russ Moerer has stepped down as the Northwest girls basketball coach.

Moerer was the girls basketball coach from 2004-08 before stepping away. He was an assistant with the boys program for three years before coming back to take the head coaching job in 2018. During his recent tenure, he guided the Vikings to two state basketball tournaments, which included the 2018-19 state championship, along with two other district final appearances.

This past season, the Vikings captured the Central Conference Tournament and were one win away from the state basketball tournament, finishing 13-12. 

Check back for further updates.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Where the Huskers defense is seeking improvement, and other notes

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts