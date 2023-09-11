PREP SOFTBALL
Northwest defeats North Platte in nine innings
NORTH PLATTE - The Northwest softball team posted a 4-3 win over North Platte in nine innings.
Libby Loman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jolie O'Hara in the top of the ninth inning.
Kylie Caspersen led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double, while O'Hara was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Caspersen got the win by giving up only three hits and had 10 strikeouts.
Northwest 4, North Platte 3
Northwest 201 000 001-4 7 3
North Platte 300 000 000-3 5 2
WP-Caspersen. LP-Bedlan. 2B-GI: Caspersen, Zobel, Mings.
Grand Island drops two to Hastings
HASTINGS - The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games to Class B, No. 4 Hastings Monday.
The Islanders committed six errors during a 7-4 loss to the Tigers in the first game. Braelyn Sindelar led the GISH offense by going 2 fo4 4 with a two RBIs, while Briannah Kutschkau and Aysha Gawrych each had two hits.
GISH fell to the Tigers 10-4 in the in the second game. Kutschkau led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a double and a home run. Gawrych also hit a home rum for Grand Island.
The Islanders host a doubleheader with Lincoln North Star Tuesday.
Game One
Hastings 7, Grand Island 4
Grand Island 000 030 1-4 10 6
Hastings 212 002 X-7 8 5
WP-Ochsner. LP-Sindelar. 3B-H: Schultz
Game Two
Hastings 10, Grand Island 4
Grand Island 01 120 0-4 7 1
Hastings; 332 020 X-10 10 1
WP- Nollette. LP-Hormann. 2B-GI: Kutschkau, Sindelar. H: Ochsner. HR-GI: Gawrych, Kutschkau. H: Nollette.
PREP TENNIS
Islanders get close win over Northeast
LINCOLN - The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team won a 5-4 decision over Lincoln Northeast Monday.
The Islanders went 1-2 in the doubles matches before taking the dual by going 4-2 in the singles matches.
Riley Voss and Kaleb Brosz each won two matches. The two were teammates on No. 3 doubles and won 8-0, while Voss took his No. 1 singles match, while Brosz claimed the No. 2 singles match.
Grand Island 5, Lincoln Northeast 4
Singles
No. 1 - Voss, GI, def. Gillett, LNE, 8-1.
No. 2 - Brosz, GI, def. Pierce, LNE, 8-0.
No. 3 - Lemon, LNE, def. Havel, GI, 8-2.
No. 4 - Thorpe, LNE, def. Boltz, GI, 8-5.
No. 5 - Wiegert, GI, def. Steffens, LNE, 8-2.
No. 6 - Kosmicki, GI, def. Boelts, LNE, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 - Lemon/Gillett, LNE, def. Boltz.Wiegert, GI, 8-2.
No. 2 - Jackson/Thorpe, LNE, def. Kosmicki/Stein, GI, 8-1.
No. 3 - Voss/Brosz, GI, def. Kriz/Pierce, GI, 8-0.