PREP SOFTBALL

Northwest defeats North Platte in nine innings

NORTH PLATTE - The Northwest softball team posted a 4-3 win over North Platte in nine innings.

Libby Loman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jolie O'Hara in the top of the ninth inning.

Kylie Caspersen led the offense by going 2 for 4 with a double, while O'Hara was 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Caspersen got the win by giving up only three hits and had 10 strikeouts.

Northwest 4, North Platte 3

Northwest 201 000 001-4 7 3

North Platte 300 000 000-3 5 2

WP-Caspersen. LP-Bedlan. 2B-GI: Caspersen, Zobel, Mings.

Grand Island drops two to Hastings

HASTINGS - The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games to Class B, No. 4 Hastings Monday.

The Islanders committed six errors during a 7-4 loss to the Tigers in the first game. Braelyn Sindelar led the GISH offense by going 2 fo4 4 with a two RBIs, while Briannah Kutschkau and Aysha Gawrych each had two hits.

GISH fell to the Tigers 10-4 in the in the second game. Kutschkau led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, a double and a home run. Gawrych also hit a home rum for Grand Island.

The Islanders host a doubleheader with Lincoln North Star Tuesday.

Game One

Hastings 7, Grand Island 4

Grand Island 000 030 1-4 10 6

Hastings 212 002 X-7 8 5

WP-Ochsner. LP-Sindelar. 3B-H: Schultz

Game Two

Hastings 10, Grand Island 4

Grand Island 01 120 0-4 7 1

Hastings; 332 020 X-10 10 1

WP- Nollette. LP-Hormann. 2B-GI: Kutschkau, Sindelar. H: Ochsner. HR-GI: Gawrych, Kutschkau. H: Nollette.

PREP TENNIS

Islanders get close win over Northeast

LINCOLN - The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team won a 5-4 decision over Lincoln Northeast Monday.

The Islanders went 1-2 in the doubles matches before taking the dual by going 4-2 in the singles matches.

Riley Voss and Kaleb Brosz each won two matches. The two were teammates on No. 3 doubles and won 8-0, while Voss took his No. 1 singles match, while Brosz claimed the No. 2 singles match.

Grand Island 5, Lincoln Northeast 4

Singles

No. 1 - Voss, GI, def. Gillett, LNE, 8-1.

No. 2 - Brosz, GI, def. Pierce, LNE, 8-0.

No. 3 - Lemon, LNE, def. Havel, GI, 8-2.

No. 4 - Thorpe, LNE, def. Boltz, GI, 8-5.

No. 5 - Wiegert, GI, def. Steffens, LNE, 8-2.

No. 6 - Kosmicki, GI, def. Boelts, LNE, 8-0.

Doubles

No. 1 - Lemon/Gillett, LNE, def. Boltz.Wiegert, GI, 8-2.

No. 2 - Jackson/Thorpe, LNE, def. Kosmicki/Stein, GI, 8-1.

No. 3 - Voss/Brosz, GI, def. Kriz/Pierce, GI, 8-0.