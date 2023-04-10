GIRLS SOCCER

Northwest defeats Scotus in battle of top five teams

COLUMBUS – Northwest gained an early advantage for the confidence it needed.

The Class B, No. 5 Vikings scored a goal 17 minutes into the match. That was enough for Northwest to settle in and help them defeat No. 4 Columbus Scotus 2-0 Monday in Columbus.

Lupe Sanchez scored a goal off an assist from Evie Keller during the early portion of the contest.

“It was pretty back and forth early on, but once we got that first goal, we were able to settle down,” Northwest coach Jess Herrmann said. “We knew they would come with firepower and they have some talented players. We were able to control the ball and play to our strengths.”

The Shamrocks came into the match giving up only one goal on the season, but Northwest (7-0) was able to get another goal with almost two minutes left on a Keller goal from a corner kick assist from Lexie Lilienthal.

Herrmann said the Vikings should be excited about the outcome, but need to keep focus for the rest of the season.

“They are feeling really good about the outcome, and they should,” Herrmann said. “This was a great win, and one of the biggest in school history. But at the same time, it’s not our end goal. We just need to continue to work on the things that got us to this point.”

Northwest will be the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference Tournament and should host a first-round game Thursday. Official pairings will be released sometime Tuesday.

Norfolk tops Islanders

NORFOLK – The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team fell to Norfolk 2-0 Monday.

The Panthers scored a goal in each half.

The Islanders had seven shots, six of which were on goals.

Grand Island hosts Lincoln Pius X at 7 p.m. Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Vikings fall to Shamrocks in OT

COLUMBUS – The Northwest and Columbus Scotus boys soccer teams needed overtime to settle their match.

In the end, the Shamrocks scored in overtime to hand the Vikings a 1-0 loss Monday.

Frank Fehringer scored the goal off the post in the 97th minute

The Vikings had seven shots on goal, while goalkeeper Zeke Koening had eight saves.

NW co-coach Dan Purdy said the Vikings just fell short in a great game.

“It was a good game as both teams played,” NW co-coach Dan Purdy said. “It just wasn’t our day.”

Northwest will play in the Central Conference Tournament Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

GISH’s Vilai takes 11th at HAC

NORFOLK – Preston Vilai led the Grand Island Senior High boys golf team at the Heartland Athletic Conference Meet.

Vilai fired a 79 to finish 11th for the Islanders, who shot a 363 to finish 10th at the Norfolk Country Club Monday.

Bode Albers came in with a 91, while Luke Ellis carded a 96 and Drew Haith fired a 97. Nathan Kosmicki came in with a 100.