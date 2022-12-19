 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's city roundup

  Updated
FILE PHOTO: Wrestling

Girls Wrestling

Islanders claim Crying Creek Duals

WEEPING WATER — Fresh off winning the Flatwater Fracas on Saturday, there was no letdown for the Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team

The Islanders went a perfect 4-0 to claim the Cryin’ Creek Duals in Weeping Water Monday.

Grand Island defeated Millard South 43-25, Papillion-LaVista 57-21, West Point-Beemer 72-3 and Weeping Water 72-3.

Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Addisyn Gates (105), Jasmine Morales (110), Anyia Roberts (155), Brythany Espino (235) all went 4-0, while Lvuvia Fierro was 3-0.

Genesis Solis (120), Fernanda Perea (125), Briannah Kutschkau (130), Meghan Hixon (170), and Ali Edwards (190) are went 3-1 during the duals.

Cryin Creek duals

Team standings

Grand Island 4-0, Millard South 3-1, West Point-Beemer 2-2, Papillion-LaVista 1-3, Weeping Water 0-4.

Dual results

Round 1

West Point defeated Weeping Water 42-22.

Grand Island defeated Millard South 43-25.

Round 2

Millard South defeated Weeping Water 69-6.

Grand Island defeated Papillion LaVista 57-21.

Round 3

Millard South defeated Papillion LaVista 36-36.

Grand Island defeated West Point 66-18.

Round 4

Grand Island defeated Weeping Water 72-3.

West Point defeated Papillion LaVista 36-33.

Round 5

Papillion LaVista defeated Weeping Water 48-12.

Millard South defeated West Point 48-21.

