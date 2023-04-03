SOCCER

Grand Island boys fall in OT for second straight game

LINCOLN - The Grand Island boys soccer team has proven over their last two matches they can contend with just about anyone in the state.

For the second match in a row, the Islanders fell in extra time against a top-ten rated foe, this time against No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, who won 3-0.

In their last match, they lost 4-1 to No. 9 Omaha Westside.

Grand Island played their next match on on Friday against Lincoln High.

BOYS GOLF

Crusaders fall in dual to Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY - Grand Island Central Catholic fell in a dual to Kearney Catholic Monday.

The Crusaders fired a 166, but it wasn't enough as the Stars shot a 156.

Bowdie Fox shot the low score at 36, while Jack Alberts fired a 42.

Kearney Catholic 156, Grand Island CC 166

GICC (166) - Bowdie Fox 36, Jack Alberts 42, Kyle Kelly 44, Joe Messere 44, Jacob Stegman 46.

KEARNEY CATHOLIC (156) - Jack Dunham 38, Alex Abels 38, Nash Malone 40, Tate Shoemaker 40, Quieten Hogeland 43.