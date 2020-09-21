Monday's City Roundup

SOFTBALL
Laurent helps Vikings get victory over York
YORK — Northwest’s Ava Laurent had it going against York Monday.
The Viking pitcher recordeda school-record 17 strikeouts and gave up only four hits during an 8-0 win over the Dukes.
Meanwhile, Northwest scored four runs in the third inning to take control.
Avyn Urbanski led the offense by going 2 of 4 with a double and three RBIs, while Ahdriana Medrano was 2 of 3 with two RBIs.
The Vikings will be back in action at Adams Central Tuesday.
Northwest (12-8) 004 001 3—8 7 2
York (9-10) 000 000 0—0 4 2
WP—Laurent. LP—NA. 2B—NW: Urbanski
GOLF
Crusaders win Northwest Quad.
The Grand Island Central Catholic fired the best score of the Northwest Quad Monday.
The Crusaders shot a 196, three less than Northwest.
Angela Messere led GICC by firing a 42, the best of the quad.
Lanie Fry led the Vikings with a 44.
Northwest Quad
Team Standings
Grand Island CC 196, Northwest 199, Aurora 233, Central City 234
Team Scores
GRAND ISLAND CC (196) — Angela Messere 42, Ember Kleint 47, Ashlyn Kucera 53, Emery Obermiller 54, Kennedi Henke 55.
NORTHWEST (199) — Lanie Fry 44, Avery Hermesch 51, Hailey Schuster 52, Olivia Ottman 52, Taylor Mazour 53.
AURORA (233) — Riley Darbro 52, Emma Young 59, Kassidy Stelk 61, Maddie Krejci 61.
CENTRAL CITY (234) — Crystal Erickson 52, Eve Baldwin 59, Josie Brandenburg 61, Audrey Haidley 62, Jayden Gaibler 70.
Islanders fall to Bearcats in dual
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High girls golf team fell to Kearney in a dual Monday.
The Islanders fired a 188, while the Bearcats shot a 177.
Ayla Strong led Grand Island with a 44, while Hailey Kenkel shot a 46.
Kearney 177, Grand Island 188
GRAND ISLAND (188)—Ayla Strong 44, Hailey Kenkel 46, Saidie Pehrson 47, Ashley Peers 51, Samantha Gapp 68.
KEARNEY (177) — Betsey Lewis 40, Hannah Lydiatt 44, Eve Edwards 45, Sydney Petersen 47, Alexa Mahalek 48.
