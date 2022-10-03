Monday's city roundup

PREP GOLF

GICC’s Messere takes C-4 district title

CAMBRIDGE — Julia Messere took home top honors from Class C, District 4 Meet.

The Grand Island Central Catholic freshmen won the meet with a 74, two strokes better than Broken Bow’s 76.

That wasn’t enough to get the Crusaders to the state meet, as they finished fifth with a 397.

Two-time defending state champion Broken Bow had four golfers in the top 10 to help them easily take the district title with a 338. Minden was second with a 364, while Adams Central was third with a 386.

The top three teams and top 10 individual qualify to the Class C state golf meet next week in Columbus.

Class C, District 4 Meet

At Cambridge

Team Standings

*State qualifiers

Broken Bow 338*, Minden 364*, Adams Central 386*, Kearney Catholic 391, Grand Island CC 397, Holdrege 408, Cambridge 426, Gothenburg 427, St. Paul 451, Cozad 475, Ravenna 518, Doniphan-Trumbull 526, Burwell 530, Gibbon 533, Arcadia-Loup City 577

State qualifiers.

1, Julia Messere, GICC, 74; 2, Camryn Johnson, BB, 76; 3, Kara Suchsland, MIN, 85; 4, KayLynn Jorgensen, MIN, 86; 5, Taylor Schaaf, BB, 87; 6, Molly Custer, BB, 87; 7, Macy Jones, CAM, 87; 8, Lainey Palmer, BB, 88; 9, Amelia Ptacnik, HOL, 88; 10, Sarah McKeon, RAV, 89.

Grand Island’s Kenkel earns state berth

COLUMBUS — Hailey Kenkel will finish her career at the state golf meet.

The Grand Island Senior High senior earned that chance after finishing fourth with an 86 in the Class A, District 2 Meet in Columbus.

The Islanders just missed qualifying as a team as they finished fourth with a 400.

Millard North took the team title with a 337, while Gretna was second with a 383 and Columbus was third with a 394.

The top three teams and top 10 individual qualify to the Class A state golf meet next week in Norfolk

Class A, District 2 Meet

At Columbus

Team Standings

* State qualifiers

Millard North 337, Gretna 383, Columbus 394, Grand Island 400, Millard West 442, Omaha Central 511, Omaha Westview 559, Omaha South 630.

State qualifiers

*won playoff

1, Cali Wisdom, MN, 80*; 2, Sarah Lasso, COL, 80; 3, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 81; 4, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 86; 5, Erica Lee, MN, 88; 6, Ashley Scott, MN, 88; 7, Ericka Headlee, MN, 91; 8, Molly Goc, COL, 94; 9, Carleigh Reoh, GRE, 95; 10, Emerson Babe, GRE, 95.