TENNIS
GICC rolls Holdrege in dual
The Grand Island Central Catholic girls dominated the courts on Monday in a dual against Holdrege.
The Crusaders won two singles and two doubles matches in impressive fashion, outscoring the Dusters 48-2 in total.
GICC is back in action on Tuesday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln against Lincoln Pius X.
Singles
No. 1 — Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Amelia Ptacnik, Holdrege, 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2 — Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Ella, McClymont, Holdrege, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Carolyn Maser/Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Jenna Gustafson/Maycen Wilson, Holdrege, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 — Avery Kelly/Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Claire Hudson/Lexie Wright, Holdrege, 6-1, 6-0.