Aurora defeats U-Save

AURORA — Aurora scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to help defeat U-Save Pharmacy 4-0 Monday.

The Grand Island seniors had only two hits, but committed three errors in the loss. Charlie Kreiser and Evan Gydesen had the hits for Grand Island.

Chase Phillips got the win for Aurora as he had nine strikeouts.

U-Save Pharmacy; 000; 000; 0-0; 2; 3

Aurora; 100; 003; X-4; 4; 3

WP- Phillips. LP-Janulewicz.

Big innings helps Dinsdale defeat Aurora

AURORA — The Tom Dinsdale Automotive baseball team had three big innings Monday night.

The Grand Island juniors had two five-run innings and had a six-run frame to post a 20-7 five-inning win over Aurora. The game was called in the fifth because of the mercy rule.

Caleb Poole was 2 for 3 with a RBI and a double, while Thomas Ummel was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Grand Island.

Nomar Quezada earned the win, giving up only one hit with two strikeouts, while Abraham Ruzicka came in and recorded three strikeouts.

Tom Dinsdale Auto; 225; 56-20; 6; 2

Aurora; 124; 00-7; 5; 8

WP-Quezada. LP-Winfrey. 2B-TDA: Poole, Rust. A: Waterman