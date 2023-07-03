Home Federal wins in 13th inning shutout

LEXINGTON — In a pitching dual, Grand Island Home Federal was the one who broke through.

After 12 consecutive scoreless innings by both teams, Home Federal brought home three runs in 13th inning to win 3-0 over Lexington.

In that 13th inning, Home Federal loaded the bases on a Broxton Barrientos walk, an Eli Arends walk and Cohen Nelson reaching on an error.

Jacob Albers came through with the first scoring play of the game. He grounded out to Lexington's second baseman but brought home Barrientos. After an Ethan Coslor walk, Ryan Coslor scored Arends and Nelson on a 2-RBI single to left filed to extend their lead.

Home Federal's defense was locked in throughout the game, with zero errors as well as two double plays in the game. On the mound, Riley Plummer started and threw 13 strikeouts and no walks in eight innings. Dyllan Hinrichs pitched another five innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.

Tyler Douglass led the team at the plate, going 3-5.

Grand Island Home Federal 3, Lexington 0

HF; 000; 000; 000; 000; 3—3 5 0

LEX; 000; 000; 000; 000; 0—0 7 1

WP—Hinrichs. LP—Naylor.

Five Points Bank no-hits Lexington

LEXINGTON — Ian Arends, Gavin Haubold and Brady Douglass combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for Grand Island Five Points Bank in Monday’s 22-0 win at Lexington.

Arends started and got the win, striking out four and walking four in three scoreless innings of work. Haubold and and Douglass each tossed a scoreless frame and Grand Island shortstop Brooks Hubl sealed the no-hit bid with a diving catch of a soft liner up the middle.

Miles Nelson led Five Points’ 14-hit attack, going 3 for 5 at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Gavin Ruether (2 for 5 with four runs scored and a RBI), Cole Fernau (2 for 2 with two walks) and Arends (2 for 2 with a double, triple and a RBI) each had two hits and JT Rein and a double and five RBIs for the Grand Island juniors, who improved to 24-9 on the season.

Grand Island Five Points Bank 22, Lexington 0

Five Points Bank (24-9;) 203; 98—22 14 0

Lexington; 000; 00—0 0 9

W—Arends. L—Naylor. 2B—Five Points Bank, Mader, Arends, Rein, Hubl, Nelson, Verplank. 3B—Five Points Bank, Arends.