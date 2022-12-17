Mukoma leads Grand Island Senior High boys to first win

Kazadi Mukoma scored a game-high 31 points to lift Grand Island Senior High to a 54-46 home-court victory over Omaha South Saturday night.

Mukoma started fast, scoring all 12 of the Islanders’ first-quarter points and he had 22 at halftime as Grand Island led 32-22. After being shut out in the third quarter, the 6-foot-7 senior had eight of his team’s 13 points in the final 7:43.

“We want to maximize Kazadi’s skillset and we hadn’t done a very good job of that,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “Getting some actions to get Kazadi headed toward the rim was big. We didn’t shoot a single free throw as a team (Friday) night, so we really put an emphasis on getting Kazadi around the rim and giving him an opportunity to get easy baskets, rather than always having to take tough shots from the perimeter.”

Mukoma finished 10 of 18 shooting from the field, including going 5 of 11 from 3-point range. He also grabbed eight rebounds as Grand Island (1-5) broke into the win column for the first time this season.

“These kids have worked so darn hard the last three weeks and they have stayed together and been resilient,” Slough said. “They practice so well and they deserve some success. Our schedule has been really tough and we haven’t played very well at times, so being able to see our kids get to experience some success tonight was great.”

Omaha South sliced its deficit to 44-39 with 4:57 to play, but Grand Island answered with a 10-5 closing stretch over the final 4:08. Aric Thomas led the Packers (0-6) with 20 points, while Dylan Sheard had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Slough said he was pleased with how the Islanders responded in the fourth quarter.

“We haven’t been in that situation where we’ve had the lead in the fourth quarter of a game yet, so I thought we did a nice job of just continuing to grind, defensively, and compete on that end of the floor as we tried to figure things out, offensively,” Slough said. “We got a little bit tense in the fourth quarter and we started missing some layups and free throws. We’re just going to have to get more comfortable in that environment.”

Sophomore Broxton Barrientos added eight points and three assists for Grand Island. Barrientos and fellow sophomore Babur Choul both drew starting assignments against Omaha South as the Islanders have dealt with injuries and illness.

“We’re just kind of throwing darts at the wall and seeing what sticks as far as personnel goes and looking at different combinations,” Slough said. “I was really proud of Broxton and Babur this weekend. They went from being guys who didn’t play many minutes at all the first two weekends to sliding into starting roles and getting themselves ready.

“That’s a credit to them, especially as sophomores, to be able to trend in that direction so early on this season.”

Grand Island 54, Omaha South 46

OMAHA SOUTH (0-6)

Louis Hodoly 2-8 0-1 6, Dylan Sheard 4-7 0-4 9, Aric Thomas 6-14 7-9 20, Keegan Kimble 0-3 0-0 0, Isaac Ruon 3-7 1-2 7, Daeshawn Tolbert 1-1 0-0 2, Cordal Beck 0-0 0-2 0, Caleb Williams 1-3 0-2 2, Bellion Madut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 8-20 46.

GRAND ISLAND (1-5)

Makadi Mukoma 2-5 0-0 4, Riley Plummer 2-7 0-0 5, Kazadi Mukoma 10-18 6-8 31, Broxton Barrientos 4-10 0-2 8, Babur Choul 1-4 0-1 2, Reid Kelly 2-2 0-2 4, Cohen Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Bernal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 6-13 54.

Omaha South 10 12 12 12—46

Grand Island 12 20 9 13—54

3-point goals—OS 4-14 (Hodoly 2-5, Sheard 1-1, Thomas 1-7, Kimble 0-1), GI 6-23 (M.Mukoma 0-3, Plummer 1-5, K.Mukoma 5-11, Barrientos 0-2, Choul 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—OS 33 (Sheard 11), GI 25 (K.Mukoma 8). Assists—OS 7 (Sheard 2), GI 15 (Plummer 4). Turnovers—OS 15, GI 15. Total fouls—OS 16, GI 18. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GIRLS

Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44

Sierra Thomas scored 29 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked two shots to lead Omaha South to a 55-44 road victory at Grand Island Senior High Saturday night.

Thomas, a 6-foot freshman, was 9 of 19 shooting from the floor and was 11 of 18 from the free-throw line. Of her 18 rebounds, 11 were on the offensive glass.

“I was proud of the effort and the girls did a good job of really just focusing on the moment,” Grand Island coach Kathryn Langrehr said. “We put together some good runs, but we really just struggled to stop (Thomas). She can pretty consistently just take over a game.”

Hailey Kenkel scored 16 points to lead Grand Island (0-6). Nyaruot Wal added 13 points for the Islanders, who trailed just 43-40 on a Wal 3-pointer with 4:52 to play.

“I’m really proud of our girls’ effort — we’ve just got to continue to work on the little things,” Langrehr said. “Tonight, we were able to get it to a three-point game in the fourth quarter and that’s right where we want to be in terms of being competitive. We just weren’t able to finish.”

Omaha South 55, Grand Island 44

OMAHA SOUTH (3-4)

Savanah Appel 2-18 0-0 4, McKenzie James 2-5 3-8 8, Tamara Lopez-Monarrez 2-5 0-3 4, Sierra Thomas 9-19 11-18 29, Alexia Alvarez 1-1 0-0 2, Freda Mia Moore 1-5 1-2 4, Ava Marsh-Contreras 1-1 1-2 4, Yenifer Juan Jesus 0-2 0-0 0, Loranny Lora-Pena 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 16-33 55.

GRAND ISLAND (0-6)

Nyaruot Wal 5-9 0-0 13, Nyagoaa Khor 2-2 0-1 4, Elli Ward 2-6 0-0 5, Mya Gawrych 1-2 2-2 4, Hailey Kenkel 6-12 3-4 16, Emma McCoy 1-5 0-0 2, Raygan Hoos 0-1 0-0 0, Lidia Yusif 0-1 0-2 0, Talia DeVault 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 17-40 5-10 44.

Omaha South; 10; 15; 13; 17—55

Grand Island; 11; 9; 13; 11—44

3-point goals—OS 3-11 (Appel 0-1,James 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Moore 1-5, Marsh-Contreras 1-1), GI 5-13 (Wal 3-4, Ward 1-4, Kenkel 1-1, McCoy 0-2, Hoos 0-1, DeVault 0-1). Fouled out—Khor, Nyaruot, McCoy. Rebounds—OS 45 (Thomas 18), GI 29 (McCoy 7). Assists—OS 12 (Appel 6), GI 8 (Kenkel 2, McCoy 2). Turnovers—OS 12, GI 22. Total fouls—OS 12, GI 26. Technicals—None. A—NA.