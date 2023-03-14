Grady Griess has his sights set on a national championship.

The Northwest graduate will compete at 285 pounds in the NCAA Tournament at the BOK Center this week in Tulsa.

Griess’ quest at the tournament begins at 11 a.m. Thursday He is one of five Midshipmen competing in the tourney.

Griess, who earned the 15th seed and 35-5 on the season, said he’s looking forward to competing in the NCAA Tournament.

“I can’t wait for it to get going,” Griess said. “It should be a really fun time competing at the big show.”

Griess earned an automatic bid into the tournament after winning the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association in Philadelphia, Penn. on March 5. The junior, who is rated No. 21 in the intramat rankings, won four matches against wrestlers ranked in the top 30, including a 5-1 win over No. 25-rated Nathan Taylor of Lehigh in the final.

Griess was the first Navy heavyweight to win an EIWA crown since 2013. He said that made it exciting

“That was fun to compete that well in that tournament and cumulate in that,” Griess said. “It turned out really well as I wrestled some solid matches against really good kids.

“I can’t really describe how cool it was to win that tournament. Conference champions go up on a wall in Navy, so that’s cool.”

As far as getting the No. 15 seed in the tournament, Griess said he’s perfectly fine with that as he will wrestle Oklahoma’s Josh Heindselman in the opening round. Heindselman handed Griess a 2-1 triple overtime loss during the season.

If Griess wins that, he will take on Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson, the No. 2 seed.

“I like my draw. I feel really confident going into the tournament,” Griess said. “I’ve wrestled that Oklahoma kid earlier this year. I’m looking forward to wrestling him in the first round.”

Griess said he has a few goals he wants to accomplish during the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

“The goal is obviously to be a national champion but if I can win a few matches and finish as an All-American, I’ll be happy with that,” Griess said. “But the old saying goes, I just need to take it one match at a time and wrestle to my full ability.”

Griess’ teammates wrestling in the NCAA Tournament include Brendan Ferretti (133), Josh Koderhandt (141), David Key (184) and Jacob Koser (197).

Nebraska will have seven wrestlers competing in the tournament as well.

Liam Cronin (seeded No. 3 at 125), Brock Hardy (No. 4 at 141), Peyton Robb (No. 3 at 157), Bubba Wilson (No. 25 at 165), Mikey Labriola (No. 2 at 174), Lenny Pinto (No. 13 at 184) and Silas Allred (No. 8 at 197) will represent the Huskers.

Later on Thursday, the second round will begin at 6 p.m. On Friday, the quarterfinals will start at 11 a.m., while the semifinals will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the medal rounds start at 10 a.m. and the championship matches get under way at 6 p.m.

The tournament will also be shown on TV. The early rounds each day will be shown on ESPNU while the evening matches will be on ESPN.