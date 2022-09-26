NC’s Swanson tops Class D girls race at UNK Invite

For the second-straight season, Hannah Swanson found success in the Class D portion of the UNK Invite.

The Nebraska Christian junior captured her second-consecutive victory at the UNK Invite at 20:17.66 Monday at the Kearney Country Club. That was almost nine seconds better than North Central’s Angela Frick.

That allowed the Eagles to finished tied for third with 48 points. Izzy Brumbaugh also earned a medal for Nebraska Christian as she came in 19th (22:38.86).

Doniphan-Trumbull came away with runner-up honors in the Class D girls race with 47 points. Anna Fitzgerald led the Cardinals with a seventh-place finish (21:19.22), while Avery Robb was 15th (22:08.07).

Fullerton’s Julianna Maxfield was the other area medalist, coming in at 13th (21:56.09).

In the Class D boys’ race, Nebraska Christian was second with 32 points, just seven points behind champion North Platte St. Patrick’s.

Jacob Swanson led the Eagles with a third-place finish (17:36.17), while teammate Noah Fischer was 11th (18:01.45).

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Robert Hrnchir was fifth (17:47.94), while Fullerton’s Justin Horn came in 14th (18:07.23) as the other area medalists in the Class D boys’ race.

In the Class C races, there were a total of four medalists.

Aurora’s Lucas Gautier finished fifth (17:10.03), while Broken Bow’s Noah Osmond was 10th (17:27.31) in the boys’ race. That helped Aurora finish sixth with 165 points and Broken Bow taking ninth with 212 in the team standings.

In the girls’ race, Aurora teammates Alexis Ericksen and Ella Eggleston were 15th (21:17.60) and 17th (21:24.84), respectively, helping the Huskies to an eighth-place finish with 127 points in the team standings.

In the Class B boys’ race, Hastings had three medalists to finish third with 75 points. Austin Carrera led the Tigers with a second-place finish (16:43.87), while Juan Ceron Millan was 18th (17:28.84), while Evan Struss was 20th (17:31.40).

Ben Sutherland led the Northwest boys by finishing 22nd (17:33.62). The Vikings came in 10th with 162 points.

In the Class B girls’ race, Olivia Chapman led Northwest with a 26th-place (21:34.05) to help the Vikings finish 11th with 90 points.

In the Class A boys’ race, Kaden Boltz led Grand Island Senior High with a 30th-place finish (17:22.07) to help the Islanders take 12th with 283 points.

In the girls’ race, Katie Johnsen came 28th (21:02.48) to lead the Islander girls, who finished ninth with 205 points.

UNK Invite

at Kearney Country Club

Class A

Boys

Fremont 77, Lincoln East 78, Millard West 94, Gretna 135, Omaha Creighton Prep 139, Papillion-LaVista South 143, Elkhorn South 151, Omaha Westside 192, North Platte 217 Omaha Burke 261, Columbus 278, Grand Island 283, Kearney 343, Omaha Bryan 464, Bellevue East 490, Omaha North 522, Omaha Westview 541, Omaha Buena Vista 587.

Medalists

1, Juan Gonzalez, FRE, 15:57.56; 2, Isaac Graff, LE, 16:01.12; 3, Jack Witte, MW, 16:04.32; 4, Luke Johnson, ES, 16:06.77; 5, Piercze Marshall, MW, 16:08.39; 6, Dennia Chapman, OCP, 16:09.80; 7, Hudson Davy, LE, 16:31.33; 8, Wes Pleskac, FRE, 16:32.60; 9, Thomas Vasquez, OBu, 16:36.34; 10, Grant Dixon, ES, 16:38.59; 11, Braden Lofquest, GRE, 16:39.53; 12, Noah Lawrence, COL, 16:41.42; 13, Conner Reeson, GRE, 16:46.54; 14, Jayden Wall, OWS, 16:46.61; 16, Paul Youell, OCP, 16:48.65; 16, Joey Hartnett, MW, 16:50.51; 17, John Fiedler, PLVS, 16:58.44; 18, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 17:04.95; 19, Quin Karas, PLVS, 17:10.27; 20, Will Schulz, FRE, 17:11.41.

Grand Island runners

30, Kaden Boltz 17:22.07; 64, Ruben Caceres Perez 18:08.76; 65, Trajon Geiser18:09.31; 66, Maddon Kontos 18:10.50; 74, Jorge Carpio 18:23.08; 79, Brady Hartford 18:36.31; 93, Ashon Willey 18:53.85; 120, Owen Williams, 19:21.74; 146, Jesse Gonzalez 19:56.08; 147, Jaxon Bernal 19:56.26; 165, Abraham Ruzicka 20:19.40; 166, Riley Bishop 20:19.82; 172, Brenten Sidders 20:35.36.

Girls

Team Standings

Lincoln East 28, Fremont 96, Papillion-LaVista South 108, Millard West 130, Elkhorn South 132, Omaha Marian 159, North Platte 176, Gretna 200, Grand Island 205, Omaha Westside 237, Kearney 255, Omaha Westview 387.

Medalists

1, Mia Murray, LE, 18:19.83; 2, Kaitlyn Swartz, PLVS, 18:57.01; 3, Berlyn Schutz, LE, 18:59.30; 4, Marissa Holm, NP, 19:04.64; 5, Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 19:06.37; 6, Mia Urosevich, OWS, 19:37.38; 7, Peyton Svehla, LE, 19:45.72; 8, Jordyn Wissing, LE, 19:47.81; 9, Nayera Abdessalam, Omaha North, 19:51.04; 10, Karen Kiratu, LE, 20:08.65; 11, Lindsay Neill, ES, 20:12.57; 12, Maris Dahl, FRE, 20:13.05; 13, Chloe Hemmer, FRE, 20:13.93; 14, Zarah Blaesi, NP, 20:15.89; 15, Izzy Apel, LE, 20:17.77; 16, Jaci Sievers, ES, 20:18.55; 17, Abby Walker, GRE, 20:24.78; 18, Sammy Ullman, MW, 20:27.46; 19, Ella Herzberg, E, 20:30.93; 20, Isabel Clarke, PLVS, 20:35.41.

Grand Island runners

28, Katie Johnsen 21:02.48; 37, Annika Staab, 21:21.24; 40, Amber Gomez 21:27.08; 56, Lauren Brown 22:03.71; 66, Jocelyn Morris 22:16.73; 67, Sandra Gutierrez Ramos 22:20.36; 74, Annaka Schlachter 22:32.05; 120, Adeline Beltran 24:18.03; 136, Lizzie Stoppkotte 25:23.21.

Class B

Boys

Team Standings

Lexington 31, Omaha Skutt 37, Hastings 75, Elkhorn North 92, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 125, Plattsmouth 146, Norris 151, Bennington 152, Blair 154, Northwest 162, Elkhorn 174 Seward 178, Scottsbluff 205, Gering 249, Schuyler 263, Omaha Roncalli-Brownell Talbot 268, Waverly 295, Nebraska City 298, Ralston 416, York 418.

Medalists

1, Tommy Rice, OS, 16:35.08; 2, Austin Carrera, HAS, 16:43.87; 3, Jayden Ureste, LEX, 16:46.29; 4, Jack Wade, OS, 16:51.36; 5, Elijah Dix, PLA, 16:54.14; 6, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, LEX, 16:54.47; 7, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, LEX, 16:59.48; 8, Gus Lampe, ORBT, 17:00.16; 9, Ethan Walters, ELK, 17:06.25; 10, Hans Bastron, SCO, 17:11.73; 11, Brayden Geiger, ELK, 17:13.68; 12, Maxwell McCoy, EMM, 17:16.22; 13, McCoy Haussler, OS, 17:17.95; 14, Sam Talero, NOR, 17:22.93; 15 Miguel Cruz, LEX, 17:24.65; 16, Wyatt Behrends, NOR, 17:25.36; 17, Conner Ross, EN, 17:26.96; 18, Juan Ceron Millan, HAS, 17:28.84; 19, Michael Baumert, OS, 17:30.99; 20, Evan Struss, HAS, 17:31.40.

Northwest runners

22, Ben Sutherland 17:33.62; 24, Caden Keller 17:37.62; 44, Kian Botts 18:17.96; 78, Khale Lindiman 19:07.42; 82, Grady Knuth 19:12.07; 118, Joe Sutherland 20:09.27; 137, Caden Sheffield 20:58.62.

Girls

Team Standings

Norris 25, Elkhorn North 57, Bennington 88, Omaha Skutt 100, York 113, Omaha Duchesne 154, Gering 162, Lexington 169, Hastings 176, Seward 176, Northwest 190, Blair 194, Plattsmouth 197, Scottsbluff 218, Schuyler 228, Waverly 243, Nebraska City 268, Elkhorn 323, Omaha Mercy 337, Ralston 425.

Medalists

1, Madison Seiler, GER, 19:14.39; 2, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 19:25.12; 3, Atlee Wallman, NOR, 19:34.35; 4, Kendall Zavala, NOR, 19:58.59; 5, Ella Ford, EN, 20:10.63; 6, Ellie Thomas, NOR, 20:29.07; 7, Tessa Greisen, SEW, 20:39.29; 8, Josie Pogge, OS, 20:45.52; 9, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 20:48.66; 10, Jenna Polking, EN, 20:53.59; 11, Maggie Lickteig, OD, 20:59.75; 12, Tanna Petsche, NOR, 21:00.64; 13, Miriam Deanda, SCH, 21:02.04; 14, Paityn Christoffels, EN, 21:10.41; 15, Natalie Briggs, PLA, 21:10.44; 16, Anika Richards, OS, 21:12.50; 17, Jadyn Scott, GER, 21:12.56; 18, Allison Czapla, BLA, 21:13.05; 19, Alexis Hiatt, BENN, 21:13.61; 20, Susana Calmo, LEX, 21:15.08.

Northwest runners

26, Olivia Chapman 21:34.05; 55, Peyton Smith 22:46.11; 59, Neelie Dorsey 22:49.35; 66, Lexie Lilienthal 22:59.46; 90, Marissa Miles 23:43.03; 105, Lupe Sanchez 24:17.53; 152, Joselin Suriano 27:28.29.

Class C

Boys

Team Standings (Top 20)

Gothenburg 43, Fort Calhoun 64, Arlington 78, Lincoln Christian 79, Aurora 162, Minden 195, Holdrege 199, Broken Bow 209, Columbus Scotus 213, Hartington-Newcastle 239, Milford 243, Malcolm 253, Fillmore Central 291, Auburn 291, Wayne 196, McCook 305, Syracuse 325, Boys Town 340, Platteview 371, Ogallala 375

Medalists

1, Carson Noecker, HN,14:51.00; 2, Carter Hohlen, LC, 16:47.87; 3, AJ Raszler, PLA, 16:55.31; 4, Parker Graves, GOTH, 17:09.87; 5, Lucas Gautier, AUR, 17:10.03; 6, Lance Olberding, FC, 17:13.94; 7, Rowan Jarosik, South Central Unified, 17:14.32; 8, Nolan May, ARL, 17:19.41; 9, Yahriel Gaeta, GOTH, 17:19.56; 10, Noah Osmond, BB, 17:27.31; 11, Ely Olberding, FC, 17:38.04; 12, Nathan Sager, GOTH, 17:44.10; 13, Josiah Wilkinson, McC, 17:54.13; 14, Hudson Mullet, MIL, 17:57.40; 15, Jude Maguire, CS, 17:58.67; 16, Triston Perry, AUB 18:00.58; 17, Parker Gaston, Douglas Co. West, 18:01.54; 18, Nolan Engel, LC, 18:04.04; 19, Drew Miller, WAY, 18:04.34; 20, Kaleb Eickhoff, MIL, 18:07.55.

Girls

Team Standings (Top 20)

Lincoln Christian 67, Auburn 80, Douglas County West 97, McCook 100, Wayne 104, Minen 114, Arlington 121, Aurora 127, Milford 176, Fort Calhoun 181, Platteview 211, Columbus Scotus 218, O’Neill 230, Adams Central 230, Sidney 232, Kearney Catholic 235, Cozad 275, Hartington-Newscastle 280, Broken Bow 318, Wahoo 332.

Medalists

1, Keelianne Green, ARL, 19:29.60; 2, Lindee Henning, OGA, 19:52.64; 3, Lily Kenning, MIL, 20:15.19; 4, Talissa Tanqury, SID, 20:24.22; 5, Hailey O’Daniel, ARL, 20:33.55; 6, Jessie Hurt, MIN, 20:34.57; 7, Liston Crotty, AUB, 20:39.45; 8, Lydia Stewart, PLA, 20:39.61; 9, Eva Daniell, LC, 20:52.53; 10, Sammy Rodewald, McC, 21:04.09; 11, Laura Hasemann, WAY, 21:07.82; 12, Olivia Lawrence, PLA, 21:10.72; 13, Addison Strong, DCW, 21:15.78; 14 Annie Hueser, LC, 21:16.99; 15, Alexis Erickson, AUR, 21:17.60; 16, Kristen Billings, AUB, 21:22.60; 17, Ella Eggleston, AUR, 21:24.84; 18, Morgan Morrison, DCW, 21:27.38; 19, Emma Cappel, McC, 21:33.78; 20, Kyla Krusemark, WAY, 21:35.00

Class D

Boys

Team Standings (Top 20)

North Platte St. Pat’s 25, Nebraska Christian 32, Franklin 71, Axtell 83, McCool Junction, 95, Centennial 100, Sandhills Valley 113, Weeping Water 130, Alma 145, Bertrand 151, Garden County 151, North Central 152, Doniphan-Trumbull 183, Grand Island CC 183, Humphrey St. Francis 188, Oakland-Craig 188, Wood River 203, Homer 208, Bayard 208, Medicine Valley 208.

Medalists

1, Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 17:12.20; 2, Jarrett Miles, NPSP, 17:12.31; 3, Jacob Swanson, NeC, 17:36.17; 4, Brody Taylor, PON, 17:40.82; 5, Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 17:43.59; 6, Raden Orton, NoC, 17:47.94; 7, Clinton Turnbull, CEN, 17:48.01; 8, Kael Garrett, MV, 17:48.07; 9, Keyton Cole, AXT, 17:55.60; 10, Porter Connick, NPSP, 17:57.42; 11, Noah Fischer, NeC, 18:01.45; 12, Mason Hagan, NoC, 18:03.76; 13, Carter Siems, TrC, 18:04.28; 14, Justin Horn, Fullerton, 18:07.23; 15, Logan Recoy, South Loup, 18:18.11; 16, Dax Connick, NPSP, 18:15.52; 17, Marcus Hernandez, BER, 18:19.54; 18, Carter Holtmeier, TrC,18:19.60; 19, Trace Bislow, Franklin, 18:20.96; 20, Austin Patton, WW, 18:23.48.

GICC runners

50, George Pilsl 19:26.87; 58, Zack Corey 19:48.52; 105, Thomas Birch 21:10.83; 206, Thomas Armstrong 24:19.21; 233, Victor Castellanos 25:46.65.

Girls

Team Standings (Top 20)

Hemingford 17, Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Nebraska Christian 48, Homer 48, Wallace 61, Bridgeport 67, Ravenna 71, Tri County 73, Oakland-Craig 80, Fullerton 101, North Platte St. Pats 138, Cambridge 139, Elm Creek 154, South Loup 155, Hi-ine 156, Sutherland 176, Perkins County 178, Shelton 186, Amherst 189, Sandhills Valley 199.

Medalists

1, Hannah Swanson, NeC, 20:17.66; 2, Angela Frick, NoC, 20:26.23; 3, Isabelle Peters, TrC, 20:26.58; 4, Braelyn Gifford, NPSP, 20:28.73; 5, Dakota Horsrtman, HEM, 21:18.94; 6, Carlye Kresl, HEM, 21:19.22; 7, Anna Fitzgerald, DT, 21:19.22; 8, Lilly Harris, HOM, 21:22.29; 9, Aurora Hinman, HEM, 21:25.04; 10, Chaney Nelson, OC, 21:32.16; 11, Grace Schernikau, CENTE, 21:35.27; 12, Madison Ribble, BRI, 21:48.36; 13, Julianna Maxfield, FUL, 21:56.09; 14, Ella Cool, SL, 22:05.03; 15, Avery Robb, DT, 22:08.07; 16, Alexis Hill, BRI, 22:08.87; 17, Ashley Robertson, WAL, 22:12.39; 18, Ivy Tullis, SL, 22:38.12; 19, Izzy Brumbaugh, NeC, 22:38.86; 20, Cicely Gugelman, EC, 22:47.54.

GICC runners

88, Allison Haney 26:18.87; 157, Glenda Ramirez 31:01.27; 158, Catalina Chavez 31:11.27.