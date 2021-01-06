Neb. Girls Basketball Showcase debuts Saturday

And in a case of good timing, attendance at high school sporting events was increased to 50% of capacity by the Nebraska School Activities Association this week.

Cooksley said that will be a limit of about 700 people. The showcase will be divided into two two-game sessions, and the gym will be cleared between sessions to ensure that family members of teams playing in the later games will be able to attend.

“I don’t think we’ll have any problem getting everybody in who wants to watch,” he said. “We’re also streaming on two platforms, so with the distances involved with the teams, I think a lot of people will use that, which is perfectly fine.”

And Broken Bow will look to extend its hot start on its home court during the showcase. The Indians are 10-0 heading into Friday’s home game against Holdrege.

“I knew we had a really good team with four starters back,” Cooksley said. “We had a lot of experience back and our guard play has been really good. I’ve been pleased with how our other players are playing who were on JV last year. We only lost two JV games last year, so I knew we just had to find the right fit for those players.

“You can’t complain anytime you’re 10-0 or try to dissect or nitpick every little thing.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.