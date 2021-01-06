Neb. Girls Basketball Showcase debuts Saturday

The combination of seeing a need along with some pandemic-related free time led to the creation of the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
The event debuts Saturday at Broken Bow High School with four games featuring teams from around the state.
Event organizer Kelly Cooksley, who is the head coach at Broken Bow, said girls basketball deserves its own showcase.
“I feel like there is a lot of female talent in the state whether in volleyball or basketball,” he said. “I felt that we needed something that would feature these amazing players and amazing teams.”
Cooksley regular attends the Heartland Hoops Classic each February in Grand Island as a fan, taking in that full day of the top boys teams in the state – and some of the best in the nation.
He knew that Heartland Hoops Classic organizer Tino Martinez often gets asked about adding girls basketball teams to the event, “but it’s a tough time of year since it is right before the postseason.
“So I got to thinking about it and put pen to paper. Everyone I talked to was excited about it, and I had some free time with the quarantine. I decided it was something to do to support our sport.”
Saturday’s action tips off with Class C-1 No. 9-rated Adams Central taking on D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton at 11 a.m.
C-1 No. 4 Malcolm battles C-2 No. 10 North Central at 1 p.m.
At 3 p.m., D-2 No. 8 Mullen plays Louisville while C-1 No. 3 Broken Bow vs. Oakland-Craig caps off the day at 5 p.m.
Cooksley said the matchups for the inaugural showcase came together fairly easily, although with the first year of the event a couple of hoped-for pairings didn’t occur due to schedule conflicts.
But in a sports world that has seen plenty of changes due to COVID-19, the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase also got thrown a curveball.
The event was going to be held at Nebraska-Kearney’s Health and Sports Center, but UNK had to back out from hosting the event due to coronavirus concerns.
“They called me on the first day of basketball practice,” Cooksley said. “I completely understood. I get it.”
But that left Cooksley trying to figure out if there was a viable plan B.
“I talked to our (Broken Bow) administration, and they were all for seeing if people would be willing to come here,” he said. “I know a lot of us are playing like our next game could be our last. So everyone was interesting, and our administration said to go for it.
“I think Malcolm had one practice before its first game. They were happy to come here to get another game in.”
And in a case of good timing, attendance at high school sporting events was increased to 50% of capacity by the Nebraska School Activities Association this week.
Cooksley said that will be a limit of about 700 people. The showcase will be divided into two two-game sessions, and the gym will be cleared between sessions to ensure that family members of teams playing in the later games will be able to attend.
“I don’t think we’ll have any problem getting everybody in who wants to watch,” he said. “We’re also streaming on two platforms, so with the distances involved with the teams, I think a lot of people will use that, which is perfectly fine.”
And Broken Bow will look to extend its hot start on its home court during the showcase. The Indians are 10-0 heading into Friday’s home game against Holdrege.
“I knew we had a really good team with four starters back,” Cooksley said. “We had a lot of experience back and our guard play has been really good. I’ve been pleased with how our other players are playing who were on JV last year. We only lost two JV games last year, so I knew we just had to find the right fit for those players.
“You can’t complain anytime you’re 10-0 or try to dissect or nitpick every little thing.”