Wednesday was a rare day in Palmer.

With over 75 kids attending from as far away as the Geneva area, Nebraska Baseball Academy came to town and put on a camp for the youth baseball players in the area.

“I think this will really draw these kids to Nebraska games,” Rick Etherton, the groundskeeper for the baseball field in Palmer, said. “They’ll see these guys and know they helped put on the camp and say ‘I know that player. He used to be my coach.’ It creates a lot of interest in the sport itself.”

Started over 20 years ago under then Nebraska coach Dave Van Horn, the Nebraska Baseball Academy is a special deal, said Danny Marcuzzo, director of the camp and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska baseball.

“It gives us a chance to put on camps for multiple reasons,” he said. “These travel ones though are always our favorite. We put on a trailer and hopped in the car at 5:30 this morning and traveled to Palmer. We were in Deshler yesterday. It’s just something we’re able to bring to the community that we normally wouldn’t be able to. There might be some people who wouldn’t be able to get to Lincoln for a camp during a weekday, so we’re glad we can bring it to them.”

Palmer youth baseball program leader Jake Etherton, Rick’s son, said the process all started with a conversation with Nebraska baseball office manager Renee Brinkman.

“My kid goes to Lincoln for a lot of baseball camps, and we came up to Renee at one of the camps and said ‘what would it take to get the Huskers to come put a camp on at Palmer?’ I know they do a bunch of traveling around,” he said. “They go to North Platte tomorrow. Alma the next day. She said if you’re interested, we’ll contact you the first of the year. She contacted us the first of the year, and they asked if I was still interested and I said ‘yes. I want them here.’

Former Husker baseball player and Grand Island native Casey Burnham was one of the coaches of the camp. He had the same sentiment as Marcuzzo in that the travel camps are one of his favorites.

“Small town kids in Nebraska come out here, and I was in the same position, and I had a blast,” he said. “Coming out here to small town Nebraska is awesome for us, and we like making it a big day for the kids, and we have just as much fun.”

“I saw a lot of the Grand Island Riverdogs, and it puts me back to when I was a Riverdog when I was a kid and looking up to the Huskers. I try to do as much as I can to be a good example for them and let them know that if they work hard, they have a shot to be a Husker as well.”

Campers started the day by working on their throwing progression and learning the importance of quality catch play. They then went into some defensive stations in the outfields and worked on their relays and pitching.

After lunch, it was time for fun. The campers worked on their hitting in the afternoon and split up into teams for a game.

Marcuzzo said the kids made it easy work for them.

“These kids have a ton of energy and passion for the game which made it really easy to work today, so it’s been a ton of fun and my coaches are doing a wonderful job too,” he said.

Current players that helped coach were Luke Satori and Trey Frahm as well former player Gunner Hellstrom. Trainer Tanner Fowler and student manager Reed Johansen also helped out.

As the Nebraska Baseball Academy rolls on, Marduzzco said they’re glad they’ve been able to increase camps again post-COVID.

“Renee Brinkman (Nebraska baseball office manager) is the brains behind the operation,” he said. “She puts these things on. Ever since the pandemic, it’s been a little hit or miss on where they’ve been able to go. I know back in the day, they used to do over 15 of them this year. This year, we’ve gone from three back to seven.

“I know Renee has really pushed hard for that, and it’s been wonderful with the response that we’ve actually been able to hop in the car and travel to some of these places. That’s been the best part about it. They’ve been doing these for 20 years. I’m just glad we can continue it and bring it back to what it was when we first started doing it.”

Jake Etherton had a simple answer as to why the camp is important to the youth of Nebraska.

“It’s Nebraska baseball.”