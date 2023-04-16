LINCOLN - On a day like Sunday, the objective for Nebraska hitters was simple.

Hit it in the air.

With powerful wind gusts blowing from left to right across the Haymarket Park outfield, anything hit in the air meant trouble for fielders. Nebraska’s sluggers took full advantage, drilling Northwestern for seven home runs in an 18-5 victory where the Huskers never trailed.

It's the most home runs Nebraska (21-11-1, 7-2 Big Ten) has hit in a single game in Haymarket Park history.

Starting with a Max Anderson RBI double in the bottom of the first, Nebraska began driving balls into the outfield with regularity. While any popup or fly ball could be driven off course in the wind, hitting it in the right places still mattered.

In the second, Nebraska shortstop Brice Matthews sent a towering fly ball out to center field that landed roughly five feet to the right and 10 feet beyond Northwestern center fielder Griffin Arnone’s leaping attempt.

Then in the third inning, a Charlie Fischer drive to center field swerved just over Arnone’s head onto the warning track for an eventual triple. Josh Caron drove Fischer home, while Matthews extended NU’s lead to 7-0 in the next frame with a solo shot to left field, a line drive that left the stadium in a hurry.

“It was a little crazy, a little hectic out there,” Gabe Swansen said. “When the wind’s blowing 50 miles an hour you can try to lift it in the air, but just having the same approach you always have of putting the ball in play and (letting) the results happen.”

While Nebraska’s efforts cleared the outfielders’ heads, Burnham had to react quickly to balls hit just in front of him. The veteran outfielder made a diving catch to rob Northwestern of a hit in the second inning, then repeated his effort with two Wildcats on base in the top of the fourth.

Nebraska left-hander Will Walsh retired the first nine batters he faced as he kept his off-speed pitches low in the zone and threw inside to right-handed hitters. But when a walk and error placed runners at the corners, Burnham’s diving grab meant NU escaped trouble and kept its big lead intact.

Northwestern finally broke through with a pair of singles in the fifth inning, though Walsh again escaped unscathed with an inning-ending strikeout. Walsh allowed just three baserunners and struck out five as he earned his second win of the season.

“It’s no secret that he’s not going to blow you away with his fastball,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said. “You don’t feel like any lead is safe today because any ball can go out of the park, so for him to keep them off the board for five innings was impressive.”

Nebraska’s power surge reached its height in the sixth inning when the Huskers slugged three home runs in a span of four at-bats. Anderson sent a three-run blast over the right-field fence and Garrett Anglim immediately followed with a solo shot before Swansen added another solo home run soon after. Swansen came back for more in the seventh inning with a three-run blast that secured him a game-high 6 RBIs and a two-homer game alongside Matthews.

Matthews and Anderson are now tied for the team lead with 13 home runs apiece this season. Both infielders also have top-five marks in the Big Ten in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

“It’s pretty fun and it’s something you can’t take for granted because it’s hard to find,” Bolt said of his two veteran sluggers. “It’s been a joy to watch those guys and what they bring to the park and the team every day.”

With the win, Nebraska secured its first series sweep of a conference opponent in over a year. The Huskers will host Creighton on Tuesday night before hitting the road for a three-game series at Iowa next weekend.