Nebraska Christian advances in D-1 playoffs

Nebraska Christian had a lot of things going right in their Class D-1 state playoff matchup against Hemingford Thursday at Central City.
For example, scoring 24 unanswered points after trailing 6-0 is something to write home about for the Eagles. The second was beating Hemingford, who was in the ninth-straight season of making the playoffs as Nebraska Christian won 24-14.
The Eagles allowed only one touchdown in the first half.
Hemingford quarterback Darin Turek connected with Ethan Specht for a 45-yard pass in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
After that, the Nebraska Christian’s defense was rock solid the rest of the way.
Eagles coach Andy Falk said the defense was impressive and tried a little something different this time.
“I can’t say enough about our defense today,” he said. “We played a different style of defense today. We played a four-man front rather than the three-man front we normally do. We just needed to do it because we were so worried about their running game.”
Hemingford coach Jordan Haas said after the Bobcats scored on their first drive, they never found a rhythm in the second quarter.
“We were able to move the ball early but then got stalled out up front,” he said. “We were having a hard time picking up their blitzing linebackers. Those guys did a nice job.”
The Eagles had a chance to score in the first quarter after a 16-yard strike was negated after a penalty. They failed to score in the quarter.
In the second quarter, Will Twogood ran one in from 46-yard. After going for two, Nebraska Christian found themselves ahead at 8-6 and never trailed again in the game.
The Eagles scored again on a 40-yard pass from quarterback Dayton Falk to Elijah Boersen. They again went for two, and again it worked. Nebraska Christian led 16-6 at the half. Boersen had 108 total yards in the first half.
Although Hemingford accumulated 162 first half yards, they only had six points to show for it at the break.
Haas said it was back to the drawing board.
“We made some defensive adjustments with how we were playing their tight ends and receivers,” he said.
Hemingford didn’t help its cause by committing seven penalties in the first half. Haas said that can’t happen.
“Our offense just got off schedule way too much,” said Haas. “It was wrong reads, and just bad technique. We just put ourselves in a hole. It’s hard to convert first and 25.”
The Bobcats received the ball to begin the second half. They were forced to punt their first two possessions.
Nebraska Christian however converted on their first possession of the half on a 33-yard pass to Drew Perdew. After they made the two-point conversion, the Eagles led 24-6. That was all the Eagles would need.
Hemingford didn’t roll over. The Bobcats battled back on their next possession scoring a touchdown with less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run from Turek. They went for two and to cut the deficit to 24-14.
That was the last time either team scored in the game.
Hemingford had a chance to score in the fourth quarter while parked at the four-yard line on fourth down but failed to run it in.
Haas said it wasn’t a bad play call, it just didn’t work against the tough Eagle defense.
“I’d call that play ten times out of ten. They made the play, and we didn’t.” He said that really could’ve changed the momentum if it worked.
“If we could’ve gotten one in, it might have gotten really interesting there at the end.
He gave hats off to Nebraska Christian for a tough game. “Credit to them, they played a hard football game. They are a tough team and well coached.”
Falk said Hemingford is a good team. “They are a good team. They are very much a powerful team that runs a lot. Our defense just tried to stop that.”
In the fourth quarter Nebraska Christian had the ball on the two-yard line but fumbled and Hemingford recovered. They weren’t able to capitalize on the error and instead turned it over on downs.
Hemingford running back Brian Turek, who has run over 1,500 yard this season, was the workhorse for the Bobcats amassing 134 yards on 33 carries but never got in the end zone.
Nebraska Christian had 260 total yards of offense to Hemingford’s 260.
The Eagles will move on two round two of the playoffs and face Elm Creek, a 32-14 win over Hitchcock County, next Friday.
