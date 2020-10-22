Nebraska Christian advances in D-1 playoffs

Nebraska Christian however converted on their first possession of the half on a 33-yard pass to Drew Perdew. After they made the two-point conversion, the Eagles led 24-6. That was all the Eagles would need.

Hemingford didn’t roll over. The Bobcats battled back on their next possession scoring a touchdown with less than 15 seconds left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run from Turek. They went for two and to cut the deficit to 24-14.

That was the last time either team scored in the game.

Hemingford had a chance to score in the fourth quarter while parked at the four-yard line on fourth down but failed to run it in.

Haas said it wasn’t a bad play call, it just didn’t work against the tough Eagle defense.

“I’d call that play ten times out of ten. They made the play, and we didn’t.” He said that really could’ve changed the momentum if it worked.

“If we could’ve gotten one in, it might have gotten really interesting there at the end.

He gave hats off to Nebraska Christian for a tough game. “Credit to them, they played a hard football game. They are a tough team and well coached.”