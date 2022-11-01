Nebraska Christian back at state for fifth time in six years

The Nebraska Christian volleyball team has kept a nice piece of tradition going.

The Eagles will be competing in their third-straight state tournament and fifth in the last six years.

“It’s really exciting,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “This is always a great opportunity for the kids to play some of the best teams in the state.”

The Class D-1, No. 8 Eagles take on top-ranked and top-seed Norfolk Catholic at 1 p.m. Thursday on the north court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

A challenging schedule has helped Nebraska Christian reach this point of the season. The Eagles have played five teams that are in the state tournament and five more that played in district final matches on Saturday.

“Obviously there are some matches we would like to have back, but those losses have made us better in the long run,” Schreiber said.

Nebraska Christian also has some experience on its side, even though the Eagles lost five seniors of last year’s third-place team. They return four players who saw significant playing time.

Those players include senior middle hitter Reghan Flynn, who leads the Eagles with 333 kills and 256 digs, along with juniors Ali Bruning, Hope Seip and Graci Boerson. Bruning is the Eagle setter who has dished out 664 assists and a team-high 40 ace serves, while Seip is third in kills with 151, and Boersen is the libero who had 104 digs.

“That’s huge because they know what will be going on at the state tournament,” Schreiber said. “The big lights aren’t going to affect them as much as the younger players. But a lot of the younger players were either student managers for us or sitting in the stands supporting us so they still know what it’s all about.”

Freshmen Taytum Perdew and Sheridan Falk have stepped up despite their inexperience. Perdew has chipped in 168 kills, while Falk has 101 kills.

“Nothing has seemed to faze them and has come up with some big kills for us,” Schreiber said. “Their confidence has just gotten better and better as the year has gone on. They look up to the older girls and are understanding the experience they are given from them. They take it in stride.”

The Eagles take on a Norfolk Catholic squad that has been in Class C-2 the past two seasons and has been ranked No. 1 for most of the season.

Channatee Robles leads the Knights with 463 kills, 59 ace serves and 38 blocks, while Addison Corr has 196 kills and 47 ace serves. Norfolk Catholic runs a two-setter system as Sidonia Wattier has dished out 431, while Saylor Fischer has 425.

Schreiber said she’s impressed with the Knights but feels Nebraska Christian has a chance.

“Channatee is a fantastic player who does so much for them,” Schreiber said. “And they have a nice well-rounded team. But I know the girls have the confidence to do well and can put it together for three straight days. We just need to play our game and whatever happens, happens. We hope to be playing for a few days.”