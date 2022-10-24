Nebraska Christian, Central Valley both sweep to D1-6 final

CENTRAL CITY — Nebraska Christian and Central Valley both got sweeps during the Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 Tournament Monday.

However, the two teams earned them in different ways.

The D-1, No. 9 Eagles had no problems with Twin River in posting a 25-7, 25-11, 25-16 win in the first match.

In the second match, Central Valley had battles in two of the three sets but managed to pull out a 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 win over Riverside at Nebraska Christian.

In the first match, Reghan Flynn did about a little bit of everything for Nebraska Christian. The 5-9 senior had a match-high 13 kills and also had five ace serves to lead the Eagles.

“We want to make sure we are doing great things with her in the front row and the back row,” NC coach Amy Schreiber said. “When in the front row taking care of her attacks and how do you serve and pass with her in the back. She did a great job on both tonight.”

Ali Bruning dished out 28 assists, while Amanda Needham added seven kills and Taytum Perdew chipped six.

Schreiber said she liked what she saw from the Eagles, especially with it being the first match of the postseason.

“The girls came out and swung very well. They covered their positions well,” Schreiber said. “And we served aggressively too and got a lot of ace serves. I liked what I saw.”

In the second match, the Cougars held off the Chargers in the first set, dominated the second and rallied back to win the third set.

Alexis Johnson led the way with 13 kills and four aces, including getting the final four kills in a 4-0 run to end the match against Riverside. She also had kills to end the other two sets.

“She’s probably been on the court more than anyone, and that experience showed,” Central Valley coach Diane Kasselder said. “She is such a good team leader and confident that she can handle the pressure and makes plays for us when we need her to.”

Riverside hurt itself early on in falling behind 19-10 in the first set before rallying back to tie the match at 23-all. Then the Chargers got down 18-9 in the second and never recovered.

Riverside coach Meridee Heikes said passing was an issue during those times.

“We kept shanking balls and couldn’t get them to the setter to get a good swing,” she said. “It felt every time we did swing, we got a kill. But when you can’t pass, you can’t hit.”

The serving helped Riverside in the third, mainly from Kayce Martinsen. She served a 5-0 run to get the Chargers out to a 9-3 lead.

But Johnson helped the Cougars get back into the set. After a Riverside service error, she served a 7-0 run with two ace serves that turned a 13-10 deficit into a 17-13 advantage.

The Chargers rallied back and tied it up at 20-all, then back-to-back kills from Emma Rankin and Ashley Weltruski gave them a 22-20 lead. However a hitting error gave serve back to Central Valley, setting up Johnson’s heroics to end the match.

“The kids have showed all season that they are willing to play for each other and they did that tonight,” Kasselder said. “I think the match came down to passing, and we tried to do that as much as we could and let it go from there.”

For Central Valley, freshman Katlyn Oakley and Callie Wadas each added 11 kills. Emma Corman had 29 assists.

Martinsen, Rankin and Weltruski all had six kills to lead the Chargers, while Ashtyn Heikes had 19 assists.

Coach Heikes said it’s a shame the season had to come to an end for Riverside but enjoyed coaching this season.

“It was a blast coaching these girls, and I wish it didn’t have to end,” she said. “It might have been the most fun I had in a long time. I’m sad to see our seniors go but they were great for us.”

The D-1 final is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nebraska Christian.

Class D-1, Subdistrict 6 Tournament

Match one

Nebraska Christian 3, Twin River 0

Twin River (4-24); 7; 11; 16

Nebraska Christian (25-7); 25; 25; 25

TWIN RIVER (Kills-aces-blocks) – Libby Held 1-0-0, Briley Cuba 3-1-1, Hannah Yrkoski 1-1-0, Emma Yrkoski 3-0-0, Parker Zabka 0-0-0, Tori Cornwell 2-0-0, Tricia Kunkee 0-0-0, Ari Zimmer 0-0-0, Alyvia Strain 0-0-0

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) – Taytum Perdew 6-3-0, Sheridan Falk 4-0-0, Kaylee Powell 0-0-0, Maryah Wheeler 0-0-0, Hope Seip 4-3-1, Reghan Flynn 13-5-3, Claire Pipher 0-0-1, Ali Bruning 1-2-0, Amanda Needham 7-2-0, Graci Boersen 0-1-0,

ASSISTS – TR: Held 6, Zabka 1. NC: Bruning 28, Perdew 1, Flynn 1

Match Two

Central Valley 3, Riverside 0

Riverside (15-13); 23; 16; 22

Central Valley (15-13); 25; 25; 25

RIVERSIDE (Kills-aces-block) — Kaimryn Rutten 1-1-0, Kayce Martinsen 6-1-2, Emma Rankin 6-0-0, Maria Moseman 1-0-1, Addie Murphy 2-0-0, Ashley Weltruski 6-4-0, Ashtyn Heikes 4-0-0, Averi Fulton

CENTRAL VALLEY (Kills-aces-blocks) — Taya Engel 0-2-0, Piper Shepard 0-0-0, Emma Corman 0-1-0, Katlyn Oakley 11-0-1, Alexis Johnson 13-4-0, Kalli Schumacher 1-1-0, Callie Wadas 11-0-1.

ASSISTS — R: Heikes 19, Murphy 1. CV: Corman 29.