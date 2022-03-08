Nebraska Christian falls in state tournament debut

LINCOLN — Not much went right for Nebraska Christian during their debut to the girls state basketball tournament.

The Class D-1, No. 8-rated Eagles (Omaha World-Herald) were haunted by 18 turnovers and had trouble getting the ball to drop during a 56-41 loss to No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest.

Nebraska Christian shot around 28 percent (13 of 46) from the floor against the pressure of the Bulldog’s 2-3 zone they provided throughout the contest.

Meanwhile, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, who got their first state win in six tries, shot around 43 percent (23 of 54) and had eight players score, including giving up 18 points and 13 rebounds to Addison Schneider.

“It was just a struggle today,” NC coach Erin Mankin said. “We struggled against their zone. We had trouble getting the ball moved around. We had a hard time containing them on defense.

“But they are just a well-rounded team with good guards and great posts.”

The Bulldogs got started early in the second quarter, going on an 11-2 run for a 23-11 lead. Most of those plays came from the guard play of Paige Beller, Halle Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer who scored a combined 19 of HLHF’s 31 points in the first half.

HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said she was pleased with how the first half went. The Bulldogs forced 12 turnovers in the first half.

“Our goal all week was to get them out of their comfort zone and get ball pressure on them,” she said. “We want to Addison involved early but our guards came out ready to play. They attacked the basket very well.”

It didn’t get much better for the Eagles in the third quarter as they were outscored 13-4 with only a Sidney McHargue field to start the quarter. The next basket didn’t come until after HLHF had built a 48-26 lead and Tabitha Seip hit that shot.

Schneider got involved more as she scored 12 of her 18 points in the second half.

There was a little panic for Nebraska Christian on the way up to Southwest. There was an accident on Interstate 80 and the team bus had to take a detour route south of Seward. Fortunately, they arrived just before halftime of the Archbishop Bergan and Bruning-Davenport-Shickley game.

Mankin said she didn’t think that had any impact of the game, especially early on as the Eagles were only down 12-9 after the first quarter.

“That was an unfortunate that happened but the game before ran a little longer so that gave us a little more to get ready,” she said. “The effort was there today but we just didn’t play our best.”

Reghan Flynn led the Eagles with 11 points, while Molly Griess chipped in eight.

Mankin said getting Nebraska Christian to the state tournament for the first time was a special moment and they will miss the four seniors in Griess, Seip and twin sisters Shelby and Sidney McHargue.

“This was a special group and I’ll always remember them,” she said. “They created a great culture for our program. We looked to keep doing our very best from here on out.

“And I love the seniors that we have. They were very special girls and I’m going to miss them. I can’t say enough about them. They were great kids on and off the court.”

The Eagles end their season at 20-6, while Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family advances to Thursday’s D-1 semifinals against No. 1 Bergan at 10:45 a.m.

