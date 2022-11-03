Nebraska Christian falls to Norfolk Catholic at state tournament

LINCOLN — Just when it appeared Nebraska Christian was going to steal momentum at the end of the first set, Norfolk Catholic took it right back during the first round of the state volleyball tournament.

After the Class D-1, No. 8 and eighth-seeded Eagles turned a 22-19 deficit into a 24-22 lead, the No. 1 ranked and top-ranked Knights rallied to take the first set. That gave Norfolk Catholic the momentum it needed for the rest of the match during a 26-24, 25-15, 25-20 win over Nebraska Christian Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We could have had a lot of momentum for the rest of the match if we could have grabbed that first set,” Eagle coach Amy Schreiber said.

Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said she was proud of how the Knights responded after Nebraska Christian took the lead.

“Our girls did a great job of staying composed,” Bellar said. “They could have easily folded, and they didn’t.”

The Eagles had a hard time stopping Channatee Robles in the opening set, as she had nine of her 17 kills. Most of them came early in the set when Norfolk Catholic took a 22-19 lead.

A Reghan Flynn kill gave serve back to Nebraska Christian. Then, she served a 4-0 run with an ace serve to put the Eagles at set point.

But Robles had two kills to tie the match. Then an error and an Addison Corr ace serve gave the Knights the first set.

Schreiber said she thought the Eagles did a good job containing Robles for most of the match but couldn’t at that point.

“We knew we had to take care of that,” she said. “We did a good job of covering her shots whether it was line or angle for the most part, but we still allowed her to get the kills when her team needed them.”

Norfolk Catholic got out to leads in the next sets that forced the Eagles to play catchup. The Knights built a 20-14 lead in second set and 20-17 lead in the third.

Nebraska Christian cut the third-set deficit to 21-20 after a Taytum Perdew kill, but the Knights scored the next four points to end the match.

Flynn led the Eagles with 11 kills and 15 digs, while Perdew had 10 kills and 13 digs. Hope Seip, who was playing on a broken ankle she suffered during the district final win over Hastings St. Cecilia last Saturday, added five. Setter Ali Bruning dished out 30 assists.

Schreiber said despite falling short, she was proud of what the Eagles did in the match.

“We came in with a gameplan to make sure we were swinging hard and taking care of the net because we knew they were a good team,” Schreiber said. “I was pleased with what we put together today.”

Lastly, Schreiber said she was proud of what the Eagles did of ending the season back at the state tournament for the third-straight season and fifth time in six years. She also gave props to the five seniors.

“(Getting back to the state tournament) is exciting because the kids put in the work and they don’t take it for granted,” she said. “It’s not easy to get down to the state tournament every year. The sequence we put together was really good. That’s a credit to our seniors who have done great things for us over the years. That’s including the ones that didn’t play because they helped us get better in practice. We’re going to miss them.”

Norfolk Catholic 3, Nebraska Christian 0

Nebraska Christian (27-8) 24 15 20

Norfolk Catholic (29-4) 26 25 25

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN (Kills-aces-blocks) — Graci Boersen 0-0-0, Taytum Perdew 10-0-0, Sheridan Falk 3-0-1, Cara Sidak 0-0-0, Hope Seip 5-0-0, Reghan Flynn 11-1-0, Ali Bruning 0-1-0, Amanda Needham 2-0-0

NORFOLK CATHOLIC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Kenzie Janssen 4-0-0, Sidonia Wattier 3-1-0, Saylor Fischer 2-2-0, Addison Corr 6-0-0, Allison Brungardt 8-1-0, Channatee Robles 17-1-1, Morgan Miller 0-0-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0.

SET ASSISTS — NoC: Wattier 19, Fischer 14, Brungardt 1. NeC: Bruning 30, Needham 1.