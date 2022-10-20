Nebraska Christian holds off Alma’s comeback

CENTRAL CITY—Sometimes, especially come playoff time, an ugly win is a win nonetheless.

That was the case for Nebraska Christian on Thursday night at home against Alma in the 6-11 matchup of the first round of the D-1 playoffs on the west side.

Nebraska Christian stormed out to a 32-8 lead midway through the third quarter, but Alma wasn’t going to give up that easy.

The Cardinals went on a 28-6 run and with 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, quarterback Jakin Neal found Tucker Biskup for a 12-yard touchdown to pull within 38-36.

Needing to convert the 2-point conversion to send the game to overtime, Neal dropped back again. However, three Eagles’ defenders were there to knock the pass incomplete and Nebraska Christian survived and advanced to the round of 16 in the D-1 playoffs.

“It was really ugly,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Falk said. “It goes back to our players, and they dug deep and did what they had to do to get the win. They’ve done that all year long. Even when we make dumb mistakes, they’re able to go to the next play and not let that affect them.”

Some of the mistakes Falk was referring to include Alma converting not one, not two but three onside kicks on the night. Falk said they prepared for it on film, but the Cardinals’ executed it well.

“In film, they do it all the time, so we knew it was coming,” Falk said. “I thought we were better practiced with us then we ended up being. They did a couple of different kinds of onside kicks, but we just have to go back to the drawing board and help our kids understand more.”

On offense, Nebraska Christian was led by senior running back Will Twogood, who carried the ball 19 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. He said the team’s determination led them to victory.

“Through our ups and downs, we’ve kept a level mindset of just next play, next play,” Twogood said. “We have to clean up our mistakes and come get them next week.”

Sophomore quarterback Oliver Herman finished 5-for-8 through the air with 131 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Defensively, the Eagles were able to slow down the Cardinals passing attack in the first half, which is their main source of offense. Quarterbacks Jakin Neal and Tucker Bishop combined for 67 yards through the air by halftime.

Neal finished 17-for-21 through the air for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while Biskup ended his night 3-for-6 with 71 yards. Alma’s (5-4) leading rusher was Ryan Kermmoade who ended the night with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Nebraska Christian (7-2) hasn’t won a second-round playoff game since 1985. On Thursday, they reached the round for the third year in a row. Twogood recognized the history and said they’re looking to fix that next Friday.

“I feel like other teams are probably expecting us to fail in the second round like we always have,” Twogood said. “Our team is determined, and we're going to come out and play hard-mouth football. We’re going to smack them.”

Falk said they need to go back to the basics as well as keep a positive attitude.

“They know that it shouldn't have been like this, so I hope they come back with a greater determination next week that just says, ’we’re not going to let that happen again’,” Falk said.

Nebraska Christian 38, Alma 36

Alma; 0; 8; 8; 20—36

Nebraska Christian; 8; 16; 8; 6—38

First Quarter

NC—Oliver Herman 1 run (Will Twogood run), 3:29.

Second Quarter

NC—Herman 19 pass to Gabe Langemeier (Herman run), 11:05.

NC—Herman 45 pass to Drew Perdew (Twogood run), 7:33.

AL—Ryan Kermmoade 65 run (Jakin Neal to Alek Molzahn), 7:22.

Third Quarter

NC—Herman 36 pass to Perdew (Twogood run), 5:53.

AL—Molzahn 17 run (Neal pass to Peyton Herrick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

NC—Twogood 17 run (Run failed), 10:49.

AL— Neal 21 pass to Ryan Brugh (Pass failed), 8:33.

AL—Kermmoade 6 run (Kermmoade run), 6:30.

AL—Neal 12 pass to Tucker Biskup (Pass failed), :39.