Nebraska Christian making first trip to state basketball tournament

Erin Mankin is taking Nebraska Christian where no Eagle girls basketball team has gone before.

That’s to the state tournament.

The sixth-year coach had guided the Eagles to their first-ever state basketball tournament after defeating Alma in the Class D-1, District 6 finals Feb. 25 at Kearney High School.

The No. 8-rated Nebraska Christian (Omaha World-Herald) takes on No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Mankin said the celebration during their win over Alma at Kearney is something she and the players will never forget.

“It was so surreal that we didn’t even have our postgame talk in the locker room after the game,” Mankin said. “We cut down the nets and took pictures with the championship plaque afterwards. The ending was just something really exciting. I think the girls are excited to be playing in Lincoln.”

Mankin said the reason for the Eagles’ success this season has been confidence and unselfishness. She admitted that there were times in past years where Nebraska Christian was not confident with their abilities but feels this group plays for each other.

“The girls believe they can win,” Mankin said. “We have gone into a lot of games in the past not believing that,” Mankin said. “Our goals have been to just have fun playing the games and we’ve bought into that. We have nothing to lose when we give our very best. And this group of girls just do what’s best for each other and celebrating for each other instead of themselves. It has taken a team effort this year and that’s why we’ve successful.”

There have been different players who stepped up for the Eagles this season. Molly Griess, who scored her 1,000th career points this season, leads Nebraska Christian with 315 points on the season with an average of 13.0 points per game. The Eagles also have four other players who have scored more than 100 points this season in Sidney McHargue (192), Shelby McHargue (158), Tabitha Seip (144) and Reghan Flynn (130).

“They are never trying to beat each other out and it’s just fun to see different people step up in games,” Mankin said.

The Eagles are playing a Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family team that has five players averaging over six points a game. Addison Schneider, a 6-1 post, leads the Bulldogs with 18.0 ppg and 13.9 rebounds per game.

But Mankin said she feels Nebraska Christian is playing its best ball of the season. The Eagles have 16 of their past 18 games that includes a 10-game winning streak.

“They have some big posts who do a good job and will give us some problems,” Mankin said. “I do think we can compete with them, especially with the way we are playing right now. The girls are playing fearless right now and I think it’s a good draw for us. We’ll just see what happens.”

