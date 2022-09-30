Nebraska Christian’s defense slows down Ravenna

RAVENNA – Time and time again, the Nebraska Christian defense stepped up when they needed to.

The most important one, however, came with under a minute to go in their game against Ravenna.

The Bluejays were facing a 4th and 4 from the Eagles 10-yard line, trailing 27-24 with 56 seconds left on the clock. After calling a timeout, Ravenna took the field with their preferred play in the situation.

However, they didn’t get the ball snapped as a Nebraska Christian defender faked like he was going to jump offsides and caused a Bluejay lineman to false start.

Ravenna was then faced with a 4th and 9 from the 15-yard line. They had a receiver open on the play, but he didn’t keep his eyes on the ball and Nebraska Christian hung on to knock off the D-1 No. 10 and undefeated Bluejays, 27-24.

“They’re big dudes,” Ravenna coach Dan Bolling said. “I think that was a big part of it. They wore on us a little bit but at the end of the day, we had a chance to win the game, but it didn’t work out for us.”

Ravenna missed out on what looked like it would be two touchdowns in the game. The first was on a 60-yard touchdown run that was called back due to a holding penalty just before halftime.

On the second one, Ravenna had 1st and goal at the Eagles’ 1-yard line but came away with no points.

The Bluejays were stopped for no gain three plays in a row by Nebraska Christian and on fourth down, fumbled the ball and the Eagles recovered at the 1-yard line.

“We never gave up,” Nebraska Christian coach Andy Falk said. “It would be easy for us on like that goal line stand to shut down and let them score. We’ve just had guys all year step up. For the defensive line to become stalwart and not let anybody in, it’s kind of been that way all year long. We don’t get too emotional when something goes bad. We just step back and go again.”

While Nebraska Christian’s running backs fumbled the ball twice in the fourth quarter, one of which Ravenna used to start their lone scoring drive of the stanza, they were fairly balanced on the night.

Eagle quarterback Oliver Herman finished with 42 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Running back Will Twogood had 88 yards and another two touchdowns on 17 rushes, while Drew Perdew had eight rushes and 37 yards.

Falk said credit goes to his assistant coach, Carl Ostrand.

“A lot of it is your linemen blocking and getting people open,” Falk said. “If you don’t have a line, you don’t have the holes they’re running through. We’re very blessed to have Coach O. He’s an offensive guru I would say. The kids have bought in, and they’re trying hard.”

Herman also finished 6-for-9 through the air with 73 yards.

The Eagles host Sutton at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Ravenna was led by quarterback Zach Lewadowski, who went 12-for-17 through the air for 158 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 61 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Running back Carter Jasnoch had 110 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushes.

Bolling said his message to the team post game was to keep their heads up. Ravenna (5-1) travels to Arcadia/Loup City next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

“It’s one of those things, the mistakes we made are all fixable,” Bolling said. “We talk all year about doing things for each other. We’re going to pick each other up and take it into next week against Arcadia/Loup City.”

Nebraska Christian 27, Ravenna 24

Neb. Christian; 7; 6; 7; 7—28

Ravenna; 0; 12; 0; 12—24

First Quarter

NC—Oliver Herman 1 run (Micah Perdew kick), 8:29.

Second Quarter

RAV—Carter Jasnoch 35 run (2PT conversion failed), 9:43.

RAV—Zach Lewandowski 55 pass to Caden Larsen (2PT conversion failed), 6:05.

NC—Herman 3 run (kick failed), 1:09.

Third Quarter

NC—Will Twogood 4 run (M. Perdew kick), 1:12.

Fourth Quarter

RAV—Lewandowski 1 run (2PT conversion failed), 9:50.

NC—Twogood 5 run (M. Perdew kick), 9:36.

RAV—Lewandowski 2 run (2PT conversion failed), 3:50.