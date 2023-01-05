Nebraska Christian teams grab wins over Fullerton

CENTRAL CITY—Both the Nebraska Christian and Fullerton made the state football playoffs this season and on Thursday night, it showed on the court at various times.

Athletes were everywhere on both squads and players were constantly forcing jump balls or diving on the floor after it.

Fullerton cut Nebraska Christian’s lead to 50-48 with a little under two minutes to go but at the buzzer, it was the Eagles who prevailed with a 58-51 win through a layup and going 6-for-8 at the free throw line down that stretch.

“I thought in the first half, individuals were trying to do too much,” Nebraska Christian boys coach Andy Perdew said. “We weren’t playing team basketball. Guys were getting steals and going the other way and turning it over. We talked at halftime about slowing down and playing the way we play. I thought we played better in the second half, but it was a little out of control in the first.”

Nebraska Christian had a size advantage over Fullerton, so they featured 6-4 Gabe Langemeier posting up in the middle of the paint to back down his defender and take it to the rack.

Langemeier finished the night as the Eagles leading scorer with 24 points.

“We have to do that,” Perdew said. “When he’s the biggest and strongest guy on the court, we have to go after those points. As they collapse, hopefully we can kick it out for some 3s.”

Nebraska Christian held a six-point advantage for most of the game. With the Eagles’ size, Fullerton used their smaller guards to get out in transition as well as drive to the hoop fairly effectively,

Perdew said to him, the Eagles took the challenge too personally and didn’t rely enough on their teammates to help out.

“I think that their athleticism was hurting us a little bit,” he said. “We were trying to play a little selfishly defensively too and saying ‘I’m going to guard my guy.’ Guys weren’t helping and we just didn’t play team defense. They're an athletic team and gritty and tough. They hurt us with their quick guards.”

Nebraska Christian (5-4) also got 11 points from Micah Perdew and nine from Drew Perdew in the game. The Eagles’ travel to Central Valley on Friday on the second night of the back-to-back.

For Fullerton, coach Dale Thomas said the loss wasn’t all that bad, but nonetheless ended on the wrong side.

“I thought our boys played pretty well,” Thomas said. “We had a lot of injuries coming into this game and the guys coming back from injury played well. Our goal here tonight was to run with them a little bit and slow it down when we need to. I thought we took care of the ball pretty well, but some silly mistakes. …Nebraska Christian is a good team, so it’s not necessarily a bad loss, but I would’ve liked to get out of here with a win.”

Fullerton (2-8) hosts Heartland on Friday. The Warriors were led by Fletcher Dubas’ 17 points. This marks eight straight losses for the team after starting 2-0.

Nebraska Christian 58, Fullerton 51

Fullerton; 14; 11; 10; 16 - 51

Nebraska Christian; 14; 15; 12; 17 - 58

FULLERTON

Tyler Gochenour 1 0-0 2, Jaxson Sullivan 5 3-5 14, Justin Horn 1 2-2 4, Kenton Dudek 1 1-4 3, Fletcher Dubas 7 5-6 17, Hunter Gochenour 3 0-0 6, Trey Swertzic 2 0-0 5.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN

Isaac Herman 1 0-0 2, Riley Schreiber 2 4-8 8, Oliver Herman 0 1-2 1, Jacob Nokelby 1 1-2 3, Drew Perdew 3 1-2 9, Gabe Langemeier 7 10-12 24, Micah Perdew 3 2-4 11.

Girls

Nebraska Christian 45, Fullerton 37

The girls game was similar to the boys, with Nebraska Christian winning by eight points, 45-37.

However, how the game got there was a little different.

For much of the game, Nebraska Christian held a double digit lead. Fullerton went on a 12-6 run over the first seven and a half minutes of the fourth quarter to make it a game at the very end.

The Eagles’ defense, however, bowed up and they were able to stave off a great comeback effort.

“I was pretty proud of our girls for coming together,” Nebraska Christian girls coach Erin Mankin said. “It was an up and down game for us. They played a really good game tonight so for us to come out with a win, we’re really encouraged with that. We had to change up defenses, but I think our just girls pulled together when needed. We had one girl out with an injury so people had to step up, and they did that.”

The injury Mankin referenced was to Sheridan Falk, who was out with a leg injury. The Nebraska Christian girls (5-4) also had a standout individual effort from one of their players as Reghan Flynn scored a team-high 27 points.

All 12 of Flynn’s field goals were within eight feet and seven of them were for layups. The win ends a four-game losing skid for the Eagles

Fullerton (6-4) was led by Julianna Maxfield’s 11 points. Warrior coach Jason Maxfield said he was proud of the effort but that they are not yet playing good basketball.

“We’ve had maybe one practice in the last 20 days due to the break and the weather,” coach Maxfield said. “A lot of games but not a lot of time to work on things. Looking at tonight, I think we had close to 20 turnovers, and you can’t win basketball games with that.”

Nebraska Christian 45, Fullerton 37

Fullerton; 4; 11; 10; 12-37

Nebraska Christian; 10; 15; 10; 10-45

FULLERTON

Paige Horn 2 0-2 5, Teagan Gonsior 1 0-4 3, Jaci Maxfield 3 2-2 10, Julianna Maxfield 3 2-4 11, Isabel Norman 3 2-2 8.

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN

Graci Boersen 2 1-3 5, Gracie Hackel 1 0-0 3, Amanda Needham 1 0-4 3, Ali Bruning 1 1-4 3, Reghan Flynn 12 3-4 27, Hope Seip 1 0-0 2, Maryah Wheeler 1 0-3 2.