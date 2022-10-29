Nebraska Christian wins five-set thriller over St. Cecilia to advance to state volleyball tournament

For the fifth year in a row, the Nebraska Christian volleyball team is heading back to the capital city to try and take home a state title.

The Class D-1, No. 9 Eagles defeated No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 16-25, 15-6 in a back-and-forth match on Saturday afternoon on their home court in the D1-8 district final.

“These girls are fighters, and they’ve been this way the whole season,” Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schreiber said. “We’re quite a young team with the two freshman starters we have and the other girls haven’t had a chance to play a lot in other seasons. Just having really good stats all the way across and continuing to fight for each other. I think that’s huge, and they didn’t get up. There were a lot of times we fell behind on points but continued to hang together.”

Nebraska Christian’s Reghan Flynn was dominant early, helping the Eagles jump out to a two-set advantage in albeit tight sets.

However, the Hawkettes came right back and tied it up 2-all through the fourth set.

Schreiber said the change from the first two sets is that the Eagles weren't right mentally.

“We knew they were going to be competitive coming and it wasn’t going to be any easy game,” Schreiber said. “We know volleyball is 95 to 99 percent mental, and that’s what we just saw our girls break down. We’ve talked about it, coached it and played with it. It’s not that we don’t know. It’s simplified. It’s the game of volleyball. Pass, set, hit, continue to serve and to do that, we can have success. They’re a good team.”

St. Cecilia head coach Kelan Schumacher said to him, the Hawkettes were more careful with the ball and had better front line play.

“We were just talking about controlling our side of the ball,” Schumacher said. “It seemed like when we got a dig off of a hard attack, we were just out of control and not settling down and doing something smart with the ball. We started to do that with the third and fourth set. Our block really came alive in those sets too.”

Heading into the fifth, St. Cecilia had gained all of the momentum which typically bodes well for a final set. However, the set was anything but usual as Nebraska Christian jumped out to a 9-1 lead and took the set 15-6 to win the match.

Flynn’s presence on the court, was the difference maker in the fifth recording three kills and an assist. She finished with 24 kills, one block and two ace serves to lead the team.

“We’ve been talking to her about taking those strong hits that she knows how to take and they're amazing to watch and beautiful with her power and the arm swing she has but also playing smart and finesse and where to put it where they’re not,” Schreiber said. “It’s not always a killing drill. We know we’re not better than a push or a tip. It’s still a kill. Same stat shows up.”

On the other side of the court, St. Cecilia was led by junior Ryann Sabatka, who finished with 22 kills and a block, nearly matching Flynn.

Schumacher said the two hitters were fun to watch but also said that NC setter Ali Bruning, who finished with 52 assists, had a phenomenal game for the Eagles.

“There were two fantastic hitters on the floor tonight,” Schumacher said. “Their setter especially puts their hitters in extremely great positions where they can get swings at any ball. In the first two sets, I don’t know how many free balls we got because she’s able to get the ball into position off of a bad pass.”

St. Cecilia’s (20-14) season comes to an end, while Nebraska Christian (27-7) should face No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (28-4) in the first round of state.

Schreiber said the team will look forward to the match but won’t change their approach.

“These girls will eat it up,” Schreiber said. “Their goal for the season has been to get to state. This is where we want to be, and they’re not going to take this lightly. They’re all heads down and grinding. We don’t need to tighten up the bootstraps or anything but continue to do what we do to prepare just like we have for every other game.”

Nebraska Christian 3, Hastings St. Cecilia 2

St. Cecilia; 22; 20; 25; 25; 6

Nebraska Christian; 25; 25; 23; 16; 15

STC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Ryann Sabatka 22-1-0, Hannah Schneider 0-0-2, Chloe Valentine 0-1-0, Lindsay Parr 7-1-0, Brynn Weeks 8-1-0, Etta Schreiner 9-1-0, Payton Sullivan 6-3-0.

NC (Kills-aces-blocks) — Taytum Perdew 9-0-1, Sheridan Falk 7-0-2, Cara Sidak 1-0-0, Hope Seip 8-1-1, Reghan Flynn 24-1-2, Ali Bruning 3-3-1, Amanda Needham 10-0-0, Graci Boersen 0-1-0.

ASSISTS —NC: Ali Bruning 52, Taytum Perdew 3, Reghan Flynn 2.