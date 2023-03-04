The Nebraska softball team recorded a pair of wins Friday to kick off the Hillenbrand Invitational, defeating Weber State 3-2 and Texas A&M-Commerce 3-0 in Tucson, Arizona.

The bats came to life late for both teams en route to a walk-off victory for the Huskers over the Weber State Wildcats.

Neither side had much going in the first inning. In the second, Nebraska got runners on second and third but was unable to score.

Weber State threatened in the top of the third with two runners on and one out, but a terrific defensive play by Sydney Gray resulted in an inning-ending double play.

The Wildcats were again in a position to score with a runner on third in the fourth inning. Again, they could not break the scoreless tie.

In the fifth, Weber State took the lead when an RBI single by Mika Chong scored Faith Hoe from second base. NU tied the game at one in the bottom of the inning when Courtney Wallace doubled and later scored on a single by Billie Andrews.

The Huskers jumped in front in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Gray that scored Ava Bredwell. Weber State tied it in the seventh when Hoe hit a sacrifice fly to Gianna Memoli.

Nebraska had a chance to win it in the final inning, and that’s exactly what they did. Abbie Squier and Brooke Andrews both singled, and Caitlynn Neal doubled to drive in the winning run.

Wallace pitched the entire game for the Huskers, allowing two runs, four hits and five walks with four strikeouts.

Nebraska notched a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce in the second game. The pitching and defense led the way again for NU.

Both teams had scoring chances in the first. Commerce had runners on first and third after a pair of batters were hit by pitches. The Huskers loaded the bases after a couple of walks and a single. Neither team was able to score.

After a scoreless second inning, Nebraska got on the board in the third. Bredwell hit a double to right center, and Mya Felder singled to score the run.

Commerce had a runner on third in the fourth inning but couldn’t score. In the fifth, Neal doubled and Felder drove in her second run of the game with her own double to score Neal. After an error extended the inning, Gray singled to score pinch runner Dakota Carter.

Commerce had the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, but a force-out at home followed by a pop-out kept the shutout intact.

Sarah Harness pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for NU, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Wallace did not allow a hit in relief.

Nebraska has another doubleheader Saturday in Tucson, matching up again with Weber State before facing No. 16 Arizona.