STILLWATER, Okla. — On the brink of forcing a winner-take-all regional final, Nebraska softball ran out of magic.

The Huskers led host Oklahoma State by a run in the seventh inning, an unlikely position in the final push for a Super Regional appearance, guided by the guile of a pair of tired right arms and a resilient lineup that

But three outs away from topping the favored Cowgirls, NU couldn’t finish the job. OSU loaded the bases before Rachel Becker provided the strike with runners in scoring position that had largely eluded the Pokes until then with a two-run single up the middle, putting Oklahoma State in front. Two more came across before the inning was over on an error and a fielder’s choice.

The magic and momentum propelling the Huskers forward hadn't been able to last against the the Goliath that was OSU.

The Huskers almost overcame the reemergence of their regular-season kryptonite of hitting with runners in scoring position with some luck in the fifth inning. Billie Andrews walked and Courtney Wallace singled, chasing Oklahoma State starter Kelly Maxwell.

Nebraska, 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position for the game, brought the runs home without addressing its primary offensive issue. Relief pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl bounced a pitch in the dirt and off the chest protector of catcher Taylor Tuck. The ball kicked down the third-base line, and Andrews scored. Another wild pitch made its way to the backstop moments later, bringing home Wallace and giving Nebraska the lead.

Oklahoma State had broken a scoreless stalemate with two outs in the fourth inning. Nebraska pitcher Sarah Harness had retired nine straight Cowgirls when Morgyn Wynne rapped a single to left field. Tallen Edwards’s subsequent line drive zipped over the head of second baseman Katelyn Caneda and rolled to the wall in right-center.

It was the first tangible result of Oklahoma State’s consistent hard contact against Harness. Until then, most of the Pokes’ line drives settled into the gloves of Husker outfielders. They left the bases full in the first inning.

"We had the at-ems," OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. "I just felt like we kept taking great at bats, and I felt good. I never thought we weren't gonna win this game."

It was the last inning of Harness’ best start of the weekend; she allowed just the one run on three hits in four innings. Courtney Wallace, as she did in both games Saturday, followed Harness in the circle and continued a weekend of quality starting pitching when the Huskers, shorthanded in the circle for almost the entire season, badly needed it.

A high-powered Cowgirl lineup that scored 15 runs in the first two games of the tournament mustered only three hits in the first six innings, most of its rallies falling short as Wallace and Harness made pitches and the Huskers played stout defense. A potential threat ended in the fourth when third baseman Sydney Gray turned a line-drive double play. Brooke Andrews laid out for a diving catch an inning later.

But a Nebraska offense that ran hot and cold all season long couldn't take advantage. It wasn't the Huskers' worst offensive performance of the weekend, but stringing hits together proved to be a challenge. Their nine knocks were spread far and thin across seven innings.

Wallace had four, including one in the final inning, which ended when Mya Felder bounced into a double play. OSU celebrated as Nebraska quietly exited the field, its season over in Stillwater for the second year in a row.

"Once they took the lead, you could kind of feel it from their crowd," Revelle said. "And then they had some momentum and they do what championship programs do. They put their foot on the gas and they won."