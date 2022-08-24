Nebraska State Fair Marathon gets going Saturday

Another Nebraska State Fair Marathon is taking place this Saturday.

It’s a race that has been a part of the Nebraska State Fair since 2014.

Race director Angie Ziller, who is also the events director at the YMCA, said it’s always an exciting time.

“We’re excited to have this event going on again,” Ziller said. “We get a lot of participants in this race. It should be fun for the competitors.”

The marathon will join the half-marathon, 5K, a relay marathon, the mile kids run, the Push Rim Wheelchair and Handcycle races.

The full, half, and relay-marathons will get underway at 6:30 a.m., while the 5K begins at 7 a.m. and the mile kids’ run will begin a short time afterwards.

The race, which is the flattest ones in the nation, will be ran on the same course they used in last year’s race. The marathon will start at the state fairgrounds and runners will head down on South Locust St. before going through the Hall County Park.

Runners will go through the Stuhr Museum grounds and head across the city before going out on Highway 30 east of town. After looping through Hidden and Kuesters Lake, runners will head back into the city to finish up at the fairgrounds.

There are close to 800 participants from all over not only the United States, but around the world that will be competing in the event. Ziller said there’s a participant from Burundi.

One of the reasons for the large number is that the race is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

“It’s one of the last ones for this year’s Boston Marathon, so it’s great because of that,” she said. “We have some people who come who try to run a marathon in every state. It helps elevates the level of the event. There is a lot of procedures we have to follow in order for it to be a Boston qualifier.”

The Marathon will have the virtual option, which can allow someone to run anywhere they want from Wednesday to three days after the event.

The runners must submit their times online, but those results won’t be compared with the actual race.

“It gives those runners the opportunity to run and be a part of it,” Ziller said. “They have to do the race that they are entered in though. Let’s say someone is entered in the half-marathon, they have to compete in the half-marathon.”

Ziller said there will be an honor for the memory of Jeff Doose, who passed away this past summer. Doose was a past race director who was responsible of getting the State Fair Marathon started back in 2014.

“We’re putting on the back of the T-shirts that we are holding this event in honor of Jeff,” Ziller said. “It was a huge loss for the community but we’re glad to do that to honor him.”

And lastly, Ziller said the race would not be possible without all the volunteers and support from the sponsors and the community. That includes all of the high schools cross country teams, FBLA and cheer teams, as well as people of all ages helping out.

“We have over 500 volunteers who help throughout the year, especially during the week of the race and on race day,” Ziller said. “They do a great job in making sure the runners are safe and have a great experience. We have an amazing volunteer base. We’re really grateful for all that.

“We’re grateful for the state fair for partnering with us as well as the sponsors and the community. Those are big parts in having this event.”