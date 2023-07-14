Shay Schanaman’s dream of playing Major League Baseball took a big step forward Thursday evening.

The Grand Island native was contacted by the Atlanta Braves to be a part of their organization.

Schanaman is heading out to Atlanta on Monday. The right-handed pitcher said a deal should be finalized sometime next week. He will sign as a free agent, and he said he is excited for his opportunity.

“I really didn’t have a ton of expectations to get drafted and I’m just glad they are giving me the opportunity,” Schanaman said. “I’m glad one team is giving me a chance and the Braves were able to do that.”

Schanaman was the closer last season for the Nebraska baseball team, which finished 33-23-1. He had a 3.07 ERA in 55 2/3 innings with 66 strikeouts and six saves in his senior season. Schanaman finished fifth on NU’s career strikeout list.

Schanaman said his advisor, Alex Heinz, has been working hard to get him a spot somewhere playing professional baseball.

“He’s been trying to find me a free-agent deal the past couple of days,” Schanaman said. “I’m glad he was able to get the Braves to contact me.”

Schanaman said he will likely start playing with one of the five Braves’ minor league affiliate teams in their system. That includes the Gwinnett Snipers (Triple-A), Mississippi Braves (Double-A), the Rome Braves and Augusta GreenJackets (Single A) and the Florida Complex League Braves (Rookie).

Schanaman said the goal in his baseball career is to make the Braves’ roster sometime, but for right now, he’ll gladly play on any one of the teams in their system.

“Playing on the Braves roster is the goal but for right now, I’ll take whatever they give me,” Schanaman said. “Hopefully I can make it on their roster someday.”