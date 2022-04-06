 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Nebraska's Whitney Brown enters transfer portal

  • 0
Brown

Nebraska guard Whitney Brown (10) drives past Minnesota's Sara Scalia during a game on Feb. 20 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. (Lincoln Journal Star photo)

Nebraska women’s basketball player Whitney Brown has put her name in the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to go to a new program.

A Nebraska spokesperson confirmed the news on Tuesday evening. The walk-on from Grand Island was with the Huskers for two seasons, appearing in 45 games with one start. This season she played in 19 games off the bench, finishing with 29 points and six assists.

Brown, who played for Northwest, career high of 14 points came during a win against Ohio State during her first season in 2021.

Other Huskers who have gone in the transfer portal in the two weeks since the season ended are seniors Bella Cravens and Mi’Cole Cayton. Also, Ruby Porter plans to return home to Australia.

Nebraska probably will bring back each of the starters at the end of the season — Jaz Shelley, Allison Weidner, Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: What to expect from Saturday's spring game

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts