Maria Tibbetts is the new softball coach for Grand Island Central Catholic.

But being with the Crusaders won’t be new for her.

Tibbetts was an assistant coach for GICC for the past eight years so there won’t be anything new for the players.

Tibbetts said having that familiarity will be very helpful during the season. The Crusaders open their season against Columbus Lakeview Thursday at Doniphan.

“I’ve been a part of the program for so long that a lot of them already know me,” Tibbetts said. “A majority know me as a coach and know what to expect.

“So far, the practices have been going well and the kids are working hard.”

GICC lost six seniors, four of which were starters, during last year’s 14-16 campaign.

The Crusaders return seniors Avery O’Boyle and Bri Saddler. O’Boyle, who plays catcher, earned All-Heartland first-team honors after hitting .500 with 47 hits and 26 RBIs, while Saddler, a pitcher-infielder, batted .346 with 28 hits, 25 RBIs with four home runs last year. When she pitched, she had a team-high 39 strikeouts.

“They both are handling the leadership role perfectly,” Tibbetts said. “Avery does so much behind the plate as she was so good at picking off people. She was able to get us extra outs when we needed her. (She has a good) demeanor with how she speaks with the kids and leads by example. She’s a good one to have on your team.

“And Bri had a great summer. She’s a pitcher who has great spin on her ball and that will be a big contribution to the team also. She’s really hard to hit and she does her job and she can field as well. She can probably do any role I put her in and she will have no problem in doing it.”

Anna Tibbetts, Maria’s daughter, along with Logan Rainforth and Bryndal Moody are the other returning starters for the Crusaders.

Last year, Tibbetts, who plays shortstop, finished with a .348 average with 32 hits with eight doubles. Rainforth was used as a pitcher who had 34 strikeouts, while Moody was known for her defense as she had a .921 fielding percentage.

“Anna is so mobile at shortstop and makes some great plays that you don’t think she’ll make,” coach Tibbetts said. “Her coverage is one of the best I’ve seen.

“Logan has grown so much over the past year that I think she’s getting used to the speed of the game. And Bryndal is just a great athlete and is so coachable even though she hasn’t played softball that long. The thing about her is that she finds the ball so well.”

Jacie Palik, Lexie Holdsworth, Madi Ranz, Andrea Sotelo, Carrigan Endorf, Reese Christil, Shaylee Meister and Ava Delgado are other players Tibbetts sees as contributors.

In order for the season to be successful, coach Tibbetts said a few things need to happen.

“We have a very tough and very competitive schedule. We don’t have any nights off,” she said. “We just need to be consistent and grow each week, that will be key. We’ll just need to take it day by day and do our best to get the girls ready for each competition.”