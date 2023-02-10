It’s been a long week for new Fonner Park announcer Dustyn Stortzum.

The 24-year-old man from Silver Creek didn’t sleep much heading up to Friday’s opening day at the Grand Island race track.

“I had a lot of sleepless nights,” Stortzum said. “I had to take some Melatonin last night so I could at least get some sleep. I was just watching horse racing all around the country, listening to different announcers, trying to pick up on little things. There’s been a lot of sleepless nights leading up to today doing that.”

But when the gates opened for the first race — a six-furlong affair won by the Mark Hibdon-trained Cool Catomine — everything was fine.

“A lot of nerves,”said Stortzum, who has both radio and TV experience calling other sporting events. “I definitely soaked through my shirt with sweat and whatnot. I was excited to get here and we had a six-race card today. The fields were a little smaller which helped me out on my first day. I was able to get accustomed to things.

“But after the gates broke in that first race I felt comfortable on the microphone and I had a lot of fun today.”

Stortzum got through the day without any major problems. Fonner CEO Chris Kotulak, who was the Fonner announcer for 11 years in the 1980s into the 1990s, was in the press box part of the day to answer questions and give advice.

Kotulak liked what he heard from his new announcer.

“All I know is he shamed me from my opening day of calling races and my opening year,” Kotulak said. “Already on Day 1 he’s better than I was Year 1. He’s very comfortable behind the microphone. I really didn’t have any concerns.”

Stortzum is taking over for long-time announcer Steve Anderson, who called part of the 2022 season before his battle with cancer forced him to step away from the booth. He passed away in May.

Stortzum has made the Fonner Park transition from a veteran announcer to rookie about as smooth as it could be.

“I’m very proud of what has happened,” Kotulak said. “When I first arrived I asked Steve to start looking for someone that he can pass the baton to. It didn’t happen right off the bat. It did happen, sadly. Steve left the booth probably a little sooner than he wanted to.

“But we knew Dustyn was in the wings and he’s lived up to Steve’s expectations. I’m sure of that.”

Opening day lived up to Kotulak’s expectations. He said the entire operation ran smoothly.

“Everybody knows their job around here. They all know what to do,” Kotulak said. “No matter what it takes to get to opening day, opening day will operate just the same as Day 2 will, or Day 17 or Day 31.

“It just happened to be very smooth this year and I was very grateful for that.”

Stortzum is grateful for the opportunity to fulfill his dream of calling horse racing.

“It went a little better than I thought it would,” Stortzum said. “The nerves were kicking my butt leading up to today. Once the gates broke in that race one I just felt comfortable. I felt in a rhythm and I was pretty happy with how the day went.”

No out-of-state

simulcasting for now

Fonner Park will not be offering out-of-state simulcasting services, at least for now.

This is because of the implementation of HISA (Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority). Fonner is still trying to work through the uncertainties with HISA, both in Nebraska and around the nation.

“The unreasonable and overreaching HISA rules and regulations have presented demands and obstacles that a racetrack our size cannot achieve or endure,” Kotulak said.

HISA says tracks that do not voluntarily become a covered HISA racetrack will not be able to provide interstate wagering. Fonner determined that the costs would be too much to overcome.

Kotulak said there is a multi-plaintiff lawsuit against HISA, but that hasn’t yet advanced far enough to determine a course of action.

The Fonner Park board of directors decided not to gamble on challenging federal regulations at this point in time.

“We're not some gyp joint, we're a TRA racetrack,” Kotulak said. “And for 70 years we've provided for our horses, horsemen and horseplayers. It's a shame it's come to this.”

Hoofprints

— Armando Martinez was the only jockey to win two races. He won on Hot Caviar for trainer Mark Lemburg in the third before winning on Candenza for his wife, trainer Kelli Martinez, in the fourth.

— Two jockeys new to Fonner Park picked up wins Friday. Roberto Morales won on Cool Catomine in the first race while David Cardoso rode Jagged Arrow to victory in the sixth for trainer Larry Donlin, Jr.

— Saturday’s 10-race card kicks off with a first-race post time of 1:30 p.m. The Red Cross Chilli Cookoff will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The Heartland Hoops Classic will also be going on all day long at the Heartland Events Center.

Fonner Park Results

POST TIME: 3 p.m.

First Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs

4, Cool Catomine, R. Morales; $4.80; $3.40; $2.20

2, Mr. Walsh, J. Medina; ; $3.40; $2.20

5, Mafia Don, A. Martinez; ; ; $2.10

Race Time: 1:16.20

Exacta (4-2), $14.20

Second Race, Purse $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

4, Run Brinlee Run, K. Roman; $10.40; $7.00; $3.60

2, Queen of Gold, D. Cardoso; ; $6.00; $3.80

6, Josies Score, C. Fackler; ; ; $3.20

Race Time: 0:48.80

Daily Double (4-4), $44.60. Exacta (4-2), $64.20. Superfecta (4-2-6-3), $56.15. Trifecta (4-2-6), $403.70

Third Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Hot Caviar, A. Martinez; $6.60; $3.40; $2.80

4, Grand Expectations, R. Morales; ; $3.40; $2.80

5, Prairie Fireball, C. Fletcher; ; ; $4.60

Race Time: 0:48.40

Exacta (6-4), $22.20. Superfecta (6-4-5-2), $27.57. Trifecta (6-4-5), $237.50.

Fourth Race, Purse $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

2, Candenza, A. Martinez; $6.40; $3.20; $2.20

5, Fifty Two Pickup, B. McNeil; ; $4.00; $2.40

6, Oregon County, C. Fletcher; ; ; $2.60

Race Time: 0:47.20

Exacta (2-5), $72.60. Superfecta (2-5-6-4), $28.18. Trifecta (2-5-6), $207.60.

Fifth Race, Purse $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

6, Fashion Fact, A. Ramos; $16.60; $5.60; $4.40

1A, Queen Cordelia, A. Martinez; ; $2.60; $2.20

2, Segoviana, R. Morales; ; ; $8.00

Race Time: 0:47.40

Exacta (6-1), $134.80. Trifecta (6-1-2), $70.20.

Sixth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

7, Jagged Arrow, D. Cardoso; $8.80; $3.20; $3.00

4, Aunt Irene, A. Martinez; ; $3.00; $2.20

2, Taylor's Beauty, C. Fletcher; ; ; $3.80

Race Time: 0:48

Daily Double (6-7), $120.80. Exacta (7-4), $29.00. Superfecta (7-4-2-5), $19.84. Trifecta (7-4-2), $71.50. Pic 3 (2-6-7), $144.10. Pic 4 (6-2-6-7), $824.90. (4-6-2-6-7), $5,000.00