New turkey tools available this spring

Turkey hunting is a timeless passion. However, the tools we use to pursue turkeys are constantly changing.

Most upgraded items are designed to either improve performance, such as better shotguns, loads, calls, or decoys, or enhance the experience, such as warmer clothing or more comfortable boots.

The following new gobbler gear falls into one of those categories. Hunters may want to add some (or all) of these improved items to their bag of turkey tricks this spring.

First up is Mossberg’s new 940 Pro Turkey semi-auto shotgun. It features an improved gas system and nickel-boron coated internal components for greater reliability and easier post-hunt clean-up.

Other enhancements include an oversized bolt handle and bolt release button for easier operation, a green fiber-optic front sight, and an extra-full turkey choke for tight patterns. The entire gun is covered in retro Mossy Oak Greenleaf camo to keep the gun hidden from wary gobblers.

I patterned a variety of turkey loads in the 940, including Hevi-Shot’s 3-inch 12-gauge Hevi-18 TSS with 2-ounces of number 9 shot. That load placed 168 pellets in a 10-inch circle at 40 yards, including 71 hits in the head and neck vitals of the turkey target.

Last spring, Nebraska removed the minimum shot size restriction on turkey loads. Number 2 or smaller shot sizes are now allowed, where previously only shot sizes 2 through 7.5 were permitted. That means number 9s are now legal.

This change is largely due to the recent popularity of hunting turkeys with smaller shotguns, like the .410. Smaller TSS pellets allow more hits to still be placed on target even when using reduced payloads in smaller shotguns. TSS is also denser than lead, so the penetration of those smaller pellets is comparable to that of larger lead pellets.

I’m anxious to see if number 9 TSS performs as well on an actual gobbler’s noggin as it does on paper.

I was so impressed by the performance of my Avian-X Feeder and Lookout hen decoys last spring that I added a third member to the flock this year, the LCD Breeder Hen. Avian-X turkey decoys are ultra-realistic, and the coloration of my most recent purchase looks even better than my others.

Avian-X decoys aren’t cheap, but I became a believer in their persuasiveness a couple years ago when a real hen turkey ignored another brand of decoy I had deployed and marched right up to the Feeder decoy and started purring, clucking, and even strutting!

Shortly thereafter, I purchased a Lookout decoy and called in an old longbeard to my new and improved Avian-X spread last spring. I hope the Breeder produces similar results this season.

Ticks and other biting insects are a harsh reality of spring turkey hunting, especially later in the season. I’ve tried a lot of things over the years to repel ticks, including sprinkling garlic powder on my pant legs (which was surprisingly somewhat effective).

The past few seasons, I’ve been using Elimitick socks, pants, and jacket to combat the bloodsucking bugs. They all work great, but the jacket is a bit heavy and the pants must be worn over other pants, which is not a great option on warm days.

This year, I’ll be trying out Sitka’s new-for-2022 Equinox Guard apparel. The outfit consists of a hoody with built-in facemask, pants with internal leg gaiters that can be tucked into boots, and gloves. There’s also a vest with numerous pockets for calls.

The fabric’s tight weave protects from biting insects, like mosquitoes, while an Insect Shield permethrin treatment repels bugs, including ticks. Best of all, the fabric is lightweight and breathable, so it’s able to be comfortably worn in hot weather.

My outfit came in Gore Optifade Timber, which is a great camo pattern for concealment in wooded areas. Subalpine camo, which is also available, may be an even better choice for late season hunts when the woods are greening up.

We’ll see how Sitka’s Equinox Guard clothing works. If I remain cool and tick free this season, I’ll be a very happy turkey hunter indeed!

Jarrod Spilger is the outdoor writer for The Independent.