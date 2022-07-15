Nine-run fourth innings helps Grand Island Five Points Bank defeat Grand Island Dinsdale Auto

Nine-run inning powers Five Points past Dinsdale

LEXINGTON — Five Points Bank erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to post a 9-0 five-inning victory over Dinsdale Automotive Friday afternoon in an all-Grand Island matchup during first-round play of the Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament.

Five Points starting pitcher Dyllan Hinrichs struck out four and allowed one hit and no earned runs in four innings of work to earn the win. Zach Mader pitched a scoreless fifth to close.

Offensively, Gage Gannon (1-for-2 with a double and three RBIs), Ethan Coslor (1-for-2 with two RBIs) led Five Points. Barrett Obermiller had a run-scoring triple, Jacob Albers doubled and Jack Steenson and Ryan Coslor both added RBIs for the winners.

Dinsdale Automotive starter JT Rein retired the first 10 batters he faced before allowing three hits and four earned runs in the fourth. Charlie Krieser and AJ Wilson accounted for Dinsdale’s two base hits.

The two teams will play on Saturday. Five Points Bank advances to take on Hastings Johnson Imperial at 7 p.m., while Dinsdale will play to keep its season alive by taking on Lexington at 1 p.m.

Dinsdale Auto 000 00—0 2 2

Five Points Bank 000 9X—9 5 1

W—Hinrichs. L—Rein. 2B—Five Points Bank, Gannon, Albers. 3B—Five Points Bank, Obermiller.