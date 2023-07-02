Through the first inning, Grand Island Five Points Bank and Creighton Prep were tied at 2-all.

Creighton Prep came back and scored two more in the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Then came Five Points’ fireworks.

In the third inning, Five Points put nine runs on the board on six hits, blowing the game wide open on their way to a 12-4, five-inning win on Sunday afternoon at Ryder Park.

“They went up with good approaches at the plate,” Five Points coach Adam Brown said. “We had an answer from what we did last night to today. They put up a 2-spot in the first, and we answered. They put up a two-spot in the second, and we didn’t answer. Came back in that third inning and had good approaches at the plate.”

In that third inning, Carson Washburn got things started by sending Trent Verplank, who was in as a pinch runner for Gavin Haubold, home on a sac fly. Aldo Martinez and Treyjen Noorgaard then both came home as Creighton Prep walked consecutive Five Points batters with the bases loaded.

With the bases still loaded, Miles Nelson scored on a wild pitch, followed immediately by Ian Arends bringing home Gavin Ruether and Brooks Hubl on a double to right field.

The last three runs of the inning were scored on a Haubold RBI groundout that brought home Arends, a Martinez double that brought home Grayson Sack and Martinez scoring on a wild pitch.

Martinez led the team at the plate in the game, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

“Yesterday, I went 0-for the whole day,” he said. “I went home and thought about it. I was just like ‘hey, got to keep it simple.’ I was trying to do too much yesterday. I just kept trying to keep it simple at the plate.”

Martinez wasn’t wearing his usual No. 16 either, instead sporting a No. 20 jersey.

“I left my jersey in Omaha in the hotel,” he said. “I called, and they’re like ‘oh, we’ll call you back.’ Never got a call back. I think 20 might be the way now.”

Arends also had two RBIs, batting 3 of 4 in the game with two doubles. He’s now batting .444 this season to lead the team.

On the mound, Gabe Ruiz picked up the win, throwing five strikeouts and three walks in four innings. Fifty-one of his 77 pitches were thrown for strikes. He’s now 5-2 this season as a starter with a 2.26 ERA.

With the win, Five Points went 3-1 in the GI/Hastings Juniors tournament, with their lone loss on Saturday night to Beatrice.

“Overall, the entire tournament, I thought we played really well, minus the one game,” Brown said. “We’re still looking for that consistency to play well against everybody and not just certain teams. Still looking for that but overall, I thought we played extremely well.”

Grand Island Five Points Bank 12, Creighton Prep 4

CP; 220; 00—4; 5; 2

FP; 209; 01—4; 7; 2

WP—Ruiz. LP—Rohrer. 2B—FP: Martinez 2, Arends 2. 2B—CP: Cosgrove, Krakowski.