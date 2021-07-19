Niobrara State Park the place to be

Niobrara State Park was something of a surprise. For some reason, we’d envisioned flat land and lots of trees when planning our day trip to this park along Nebraska’s northeastern border.

Instead, my wife and Komet and I were greeted with high, rolling hills, open plains, and sweeping vistas of the Missouri and Niobrara River Valleys. It was different than what we’d expected, but it was nice.

Located at the confluence of the Niobrara and Missouri Rivers, the park offers visitors a wide range of activities, from horseback riding and hiking to swimming and fishing.

Primitive and RV camping is available, as are modern cabins which can be reserved and rented. It was the cabins which really intrigued my wife and me.

Nearly all of the 20 cabins sit on high bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Valley below. The views were stunning in summer when we were there, so I can only imagine what they are like in fall when the leaves are changing.

Both two-bedroom and three-bedroom cabins are offered, and bedding, towels, and fully furnished kitchens are provided. Screened-in back porches, picnic tables, and grills round-out the cabins’ amenities.