No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic sweeps past No. 4 Minden

MINDEN — It went Hadlee Hasselman, Maddie Schneider and finally Gracie Woods, with a little bit of Lucy Ghaifan mixed in there, too, for Class C-1 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic in its 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of No. 4 Minden Tuesday night.

The atypical contributors were the stars in the C1-9 subdistrict championship won by the Crusaders (28-2).

Hasselmann opened the match strong, with four of her seven kills in the first set that saw GICC rally from an early deficit.

Schneider took over in the second, serving four of her match-high five aces from the service line as the Crusaders pulled away early and held on late.

Finally, the veteran and highly-touted Woods closed the match with nine of her match-high 15 kills in the third. And Ghaifan, whose big night was Monday, stuffed four Minden attacks to down the Whippets a second time this season.

“We really had good play out of just some of our role players tonight,” said GICC coach Sharon Zavala.

“Maddie Schneider had (five) ace serves, and I don’t know if she’s had that all season. She did a great job on the serving line, and that’s what you have to do against a great team like Minden.

“Hadlee is probably our best kept secret,” Zavala continued. “Lucy and Gracie had pretty good nights. For our girls to come back after five sets last night, went to bed late, got up early. They went to mass together at 7:20 and were focused in for the match.”

It wasn’t all good clean volleyball, but the Crusaders committed less errors than the Whippets, and it showed up in that stat sheet.

Minden pulled out to an 8-3 lead in the first set with six kills and one attacking error. Then its hitting percentage dropped tremendously with a total of seven errors plus a pair of net violations and a service error.

The Whippets had 21 total errors on the night. Their cleanest set was the third (two errors).

GICC had 13 errors for the match.

“The level of play, you kind of cause each other’s mistakes,” Zavala said. “And there’s a lot riding on this game. Some of these kids haven’t been on the big stage so its tough on them.

“They’re such a good young team. I feel like our maturity showed up tonight.”

The veteran Crusaders pulled away in the opener with a 9-1 run on the service of Schneider and setter Carolyn Maser, who finished the night with 31 assists.

Schneider then served GICC out to a 9-4 lead in the second set with three aces in a row. The lead reached eight with a block by Maser that made it 21-13.

Minden (31-3) pulled ahead early in the third with a 5-1 stretch that ended with a kill by Mattie Kamery, who had a team-high 10.

But GICC sprinted to the finish with a 15-7 closing run. That’s when Woods got hot.

“She’s been battling a bit of knee issue, and I didn’t know what we’d get out of her tonight, but I think her adrenaline carried her through,” Zavala said.

Both teams will make district finals when seedings are released Thursday, having pieced together strong enough campaigns for top spots in wild card standings.

GICC 3, Minden 0

GICC (28-2); 25; 25; 25

Minden (31-3);20; 18; 19

GICC (kills-aces-blocks) — Avery Kelly 3-0-0, Madelyn Weyers 1-0-0, Gracie Woods 15-0-1, Hadlee Hasselman 7-2-1, Lucy Ghaifan 10-0-4, Maddie Schneider 0-5-0, Tristyn Hedman 0-2-0, Carolyn Maser 2-0-1. Totals: 38-9-7.

Assists—Maser 31.

Minden (kills-aces-blocks)- Bailey Rogers 0-3-0, Kinsie Land 2-0-0, Sloane Beck 8-0-0, Mariah Lempka 2-0-1, Halle Space 0-0-0, Keitan Bienhoff 0-0-0, Aubree Brules 0-0-0, Makenna Betty 2-0-0, Myla Emery 11-2-0, Mattie Kamery 10-1-0. Totals: 35-6-1.

Assist—Emery 15, Kamery 12.