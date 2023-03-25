No. 10 Northwest was motivated by a possible victory over a higher rated opponent, the No. 5 Bearcats.

“Our team energy was really good,” senior Peyton Atwood said. “It’s been hit or miss coming up to the season, but our energy was high, and we knew what we had to do because they were ranked a lot higher than us. We came out and played our game.”

Atwood scored the lone goal of the first half to put the Vikings up 1-0. He scored another around the 55th minute to give Northwest a 2-0 lead. Scottsbluff senior Braden Anderson then scored to cut the Bearcats’ deficit to one but in the final minute of play, Northwest senior Cross Gordoa scored from the 35-yard line at Viking Stadium when he was just trying to clear the ball.

Gordoa’s goal secured a 3-1 victory over the Vikings.

“We started out really hot, kind of like last year when we went to Scottsbluff,” Northwest boys assistant coach John Kenna said. “We scored first, and our energy level kind of dropped. We fixed that in the second half. We were lucky to get away with that middle play where we didn’t have a lot of energy, but then we refocused and toward the end of the first half, I thought we played with a lot more energy and were moving the ball again and got back control of the game.

“In the second half, it was about stuff we addressed. First to the ball, play our game and let’s move that ball. I thought the boys did a great job.”

On Anderson’s goal, Kenna said it was due to Northwest not executing defensively.

“It was a good little combo play and then they got it in the middle,” he said. “We had two opportunities to clear it, and we didn’t clear it. Good teams like Scottsbluff make you pay for that.”

With Atwood’s two goals, that gives him five in the last two matches. Kenna said, however, he’s not just waiting around for the ball to come to him.

“Peyton has done a good job of not just staying up top,” Kenna said. “He’s actually working around there and demanding the ball, and our guys are doing a much better job of possessing the ball side to side and then that creates lanes and space. Atwood is now really reading that well and then, it all comes down to finishing at the end.”

Kenna said the win over Scottsbluff (3-0) was a good one because the Bearcats do a lot of different things well.

“I just think our guys need to see that and keep building on that,” he said. “We’re doing a lot of things that we talk about in practice and as a coach, that’s nice to see.”

The Northwest boys (3-0) and girls play a doubleheader at Aurora next Tuesday.