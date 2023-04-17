CENTRAL CITY — Thurston/Cuming County capitalized early on the road at Class C No. 2 Central City/Fullerton/Centura on Monday.

The Thunder used a Kernel error to get Braylen Wegner on base, and he came home three at-bats later when Pierce Paulson cracked an RBI single to the left field gap, giving TCC a 1-0 lead.

However, the Kernels came right back, scoring six unanswered runs. In the fifth inning, with CCFC leading 6-1, the Thunder cut the Kernels’ lead to 6-3. CCFC again responded, scoring seven runs on the other side to end the game with a 13-3 win, ending via the mercy rule.

“We faced a little different pitching than we normally faced today, so it took us a while to get our bats going but then we did,” CCFC coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “It was just a solid performance from our bats. Defensively, we struggled a bit today, but we’ll clean that up.”

The Kernels ended the game with eight hits, 11 RBIs and 13 walks. Senior Carter Noakes was one of the players who jump-started the Kernel offense, going 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI triple and scoring three runs himself.

Noakes said the key for them at the plate has been to chase every pitch they think they can hit.

“We’re going to ‘yes, yes, yes’ every AB,” Noakes said. “We’re not looking to miss any strikes. Our coach has been harping on us to swing and be aggressive like we are in the cages. We’re going out swinging.”

CCFC scored their three runs in the first on a Bosten Caspersen RBI walk, a Jakob Ruhl RBI fielder’s choice and Noakes stealing home plate.

In the fourth, they added three more off of Noakes RBI triple and Ashton Gragg hitting a 2-RBI single to left field.

And in the fifth, they scored their first three runs on a 2-RBI single from Kellen Fries and a Blake Jensen RBI single on the next at-bat. They scored all four of their final runs on RBI walks.

The Kernel defense had that error in the first and another in the second. Detlefsen said it doesn’t really concern him, considering this is the first time they have given up any runs in the past three games.

“It’s been five days since we’ve been on the field,” he said. “That’s just something we’ll have to get through. We’re crisper than we were at the beginning of the year.”

Gragg had the win on the mound, throwing six strikeouts and no walks in four innings. The Kernels also pitched Nolan Hurt and Justice Peterson. Detlefsen said they pitched some guys they don’t normally do to build their bullpen further.

CCFC (10-3) has a busy week ahead, with four more games this week, including a Saturday feature game against No. 1 Malcolm as part of the Centennial triangular.

Detlefsen said their busy week should get them in a good rhythm heading toward the postseason.

“Our defense, we still need to work on,” he said. “Pitching wise, I like where we’re at. We have a lot of guys we’re comfortable with throwing now. It’s just a matter of getting back on the horse and playing a lot of games in a row again to get ready for that postseason play.”

CCFC 13, Thurston/CC 3

TCC; 100; 02—3; 3; 1

CCFC; 300; 37—13; 8; 2

WP—Gragg. LP—Paulson. TCC—2B: Beckman, Wegner. CCFC—3B: Noakes.