No. 2 Hastings wins wild one over No. 3 Northwest in extra innings

“We had no give up,” Sadd said. “We could have shut down four runs down in that extra inning, but no – they just came right back at them and tied it up.”

Schmidt quickly put Hastings back on top, although the Vikings again threatened in the bottom of the ninth.

Grace Baasch started on second on the international tiebreaker and scored when Reba Mader went all the way to third base on an error.

But Faith Molina got three straight outs to finish off the complete-game win. She allowed four hits, struck out 12, walked 10 and delivered 192 pitches.

“I think our bats came alive obviously, but defensively we have some things to clean up,” Speak said. “Our pitching threw almost 200 pitches, so that makes it tough.

“I think offense was a big part of it, and we made some key plays in the outfield. Sammie Schmidt caught that ball even though it gave them two runs. That kept us in the ballgame.”

Speak was referring to Schmidt’s grab of a deep ball hit by Baasch in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. The ball ended up over the fence after the catch, allowing the runners to advance two bases and Northwest to tie the game.