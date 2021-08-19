No. 2 Hastings wins wild one over No. 3 Northwest in extra innings

By Dale Miller
In a season opener that lived up to its billing, Class B No. 2-rated Hastings and No. 3 Northwest did battle for 3 hours and 37 minutes with neither team looking like it wanted to open the season 0-1.
But Sammy Schmidt’s two-run home run to lead off the top of the ninth inning was finally enough to put the Tigers over the top for a 9-8 victory.
Schmidt finished 3 for 5 with three extra-base hits, three RBIs and two runs.
“It was a tough one, but Northwest always comes to play,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. “We kind of like these games because it shows us what we’re going to look like all season. Teams are going to give us their best shot all year round, and Northwest in a phenomenal team. It could have gone either way. It was the break of the day, I guess.”
The Vikings tried to keep the loss in perspective.
“Coming out and playing our first game of the year, I’m proud of our girls,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “We could have gave up so many times, and they didn’t give up. They just came right back at them every time we had a chance.”
The Tigers took a 7-3 lead in the top of the eighth only to see Northwest answer with four runs of its own.
“We had no give up,” Sadd said. “We could have shut down four runs down in that extra inning, but no – they just came right back at them and tied it up.”
Schmidt quickly put Hastings back on top, although the Vikings again threatened in the bottom of the ninth.
Grace Baasch started on second on the international tiebreaker and scored when Reba Mader went all the way to third base on an error.
But Faith Molina got three straight outs to finish off the complete-game win. She allowed four hits, struck out 12, walked 10 and delivered 192 pitches.
“I think our bats came alive obviously, but defensively we have some things to clean up,” Speak said. “Our pitching threw almost 200 pitches, so that makes it tough.
“I think offense was a big part of it, and we made some key plays in the outfield. Sammie Schmidt caught that ball even though it gave them two runs. That kept us in the ballgame.”
Speak was referring to Schmidt’s grab of a deep ball hit by Baasch in the fifth inning with the bases loaded. The ball ended up over the fence after the catch, allowing the runners to advance two bases and Northwest to tie the game.
It remained tied thanks to another big play by Schmidt in the bottom of the seventh. She got a relay of a Baasch single into catcher McKinsey Long, who was able to tag out Reyse Zobel as she attempted to score the winning run.
“We practice that a lot,” Speak said. “We work on cuts, and they did an awesome job. They relayed it perfectly and let it go through.”
Sadd said that play was his responsibility.
“I do wear the blame for some of this tonight,” he said. “I probably should have held my catcher from running home and let my next two batters hit her in. But we were taking that shot. They had to throw a perfect ball all the way in to get her out, so I thought why not take that chance and see if we can get her in? It didn’t work tonight.”
Kaelen Schultz, Molina and Emma Synek each added two hits for the Tigers.
Avyn Urbanski had two of Northwest’s four hits.
Ava Laurent took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) with five strikeouts and three walks over eight innings.