Lincoln Southwest showed the Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team why it's one of the top teams in the state.

The Class A, No. 4 and All-Class No. 5-rated Silver Hawks (Omaha World-Herald) controlled possession time and time again and had two girls score three goals during their 10-0 win over the Islanders on Monday at GISH’s Memorial Stadium.

The game ended with the 10-goal mercy rule with 13 minutes left to play.

Jillian Lane and Kennadi Williams each scored the hat trick for Southwest, while Katrina Avila added two more.

GISH coach Bryan Ramallo said he was impressed with the Silver Hawks.

“They have a great group of girls that really love to shoot,” the first-year coach said. “They can really finish around the goal and can really execute. They found a lot of opportunities and they were able to finish those opportunities.”

LSW coach Thomas Nettleton said he liked what he saw from the Silver Hawks, especially seeing Lane and Williams each scoring a hat trick.

“I was proud of our girls for how they just came out and played,” he said. “As a coach you want to see kids have success. The best part of that is how they were looking for assists to their teammates but also looking to get that ball into the goal. It was good to see.”

Southwest was able to control the ball on its side of the field during both halves, which made it difficult for the Islander defense.

“They did a great job of covering their gaps and different zones,” Ramallo said. “They know where they need to be. That shows the experience that they have and have great overall chemistry. That’s huge for them.”

Despite that, the Grand Island defense made it difficult for the Silver Hawks to get goals. The Islanders forced Southwest to miss a few shots wide and high above the goal. GISH goalkeeper Kelsey Castillo, who was filling in for starting goalkeeper Jolie Jensen, finished with 10 saves for the Islanders.

Ramallo said he was proud of the effort of Castillo and the Islander defense.

“I am so proud of how Kelsey played tonight,” he said. “She stepped in and made some great saves. She was ready to go and did a great job for us. She just played a phenomenal game.”

“I’m 100% proud of how the girls played. Our goal coming in was trying not to get mercy ruled, which we came a little short of achieving. But they came in with the mindset of playing a full game, and we about did that today.”

The Islanders drop to 0-2 on the season. Looking for their first win, Ramallo said Grand Island needs to forget about the loss and move on to its next game with Lincoln Northeast Thursday. The match is set to start at 5 p.m.

“They feel down. They don’t like losing at home, but I want them to move on from this,” Ramallo said. “Integrate what happened tonight and move onto the next game. But for the most part, I thought the girls really battled until the end.”