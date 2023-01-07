No. 6-rated York fends off Northwest

York came alive in the fourth quarter to turn back Northwest’s upset bid.

The Class B No. 6-rated Dukes shot 67% from the floor over the final eight minutes to pull away for a 52-40 road victory Saturday afternoon. The Vikings trailed just 27-26 with 5:13 to play in the third quarter but ultimately couldn’t keep pace.

“It’s one you want back,” Northwest coach Derek Lindsey said. “We sent York to the free throw line too many times in the second half — otherwise it felt like a much closer game. They have experience in these moments, and they have that winning culture at this point, and that’s where we’re trying to get to.

“We have to learn to rise to the moment, but otherwise, our effort was fantastic.”

Lauryn Haggadone scored seven of her team-high 13 points in the game’s final 3:26 to lead the closing surge for York (8-1), which made 6 of 9 fourth-quarter shots from the field. Teammate Chloe Koch, who added 12 points off the bench, also scored seven points in the fourth.

“When you have that depth and players who have played at a pretty high level, it’s huge,” York coach Matt Kern said. “That’s something that we take a lot of pride in — that we can play nine or 10 girls — especially when you have injuries and illness like we’ve had recently. That’s something I’m really pleased about.”

Turnovers were a key factor. York turned the ball over seven times, while Northwest committed 19 turnovers, including eight in the third quarter.

“Both teams really hang their hats on playing good defense, so turnovers were big,” Lindsey said. “It seemed like we’d get to within three, and then we’d have a couple of turnovers in a row. Some of it was York’s pressure, and some of it was just needing to make better decisions.

“We’re working on that, but sometimes, our spacing and decision-making gets us into trouble. Sometimes, we’re trying to make something happen when it’s not there.”

Kobye Costilla scored a game-high 15 points off the bench for Northwest (4-6). Vikings’ senior guard Avyn Urbanski had 12 points, including a 3-pointer that shaved York’s lead to 27-26 at the 5:13 mark of the third quarter.

However, the Dukes responded with a 12-1 run to pull ahead 39-27 on two free throws by Koch with 6:22 to play. A Costilla 3-pointer cut York’s lead to 42-34 with 3:15 remaining, but that was as close as the Vikings could get.

“You come into this gym, and you know it’s a tough place to play — the Northwest girls always play so hard and that’s a credit to them and their physicality and defensive effort,” Kern said. “We did create some turnovers, especially in the third quarter, that really got us going.”

Lindsey said it was a good measuring-stick game for the Vikings.

“We proved to ourselves that we can hang with the good teams,” Lindsey said. “York is 8-1 and we feel like if we can compete with them, we can compete with anybody within reason. The effort is there, and we’ve just got to make improvements toward the end of the year.”

York 52, Northwest 40

York 13 12 10 17—52

Northwest 6 14 7 13—40

YORK (8-1)

Kiersten Portwine 3-11 0-0 9, Lauryn Haggadone 5-6 1-2 13, Mia Burke 0-5 0-0 0, Rylyn Cast 2-5 1-2 5, Josie Loosvelt 1-1 2-6 4, Kynli Combs 1-3 1-2 4, Chloe Koch 3-6 6-10 12, Cynley Wilkinson 1-1 2-2 5. Totals 16-39 13-24 52.

NORTHWEST (4-6)

Avyn Urbanski 3-11 4-7 12, Kylie Caspersen 0-2 2-2 2, Whitney Loman 0-1 0-2 0, Haylee Brandt 1-2 0-0 2, Evelyn Keller 2-8 0-0 4, Anna Keller 1-1 0-0 2, Kyla Sybrandts 0-0 0-0 0, Kobye Costilla 4-7 4-4 15, Reagan McIntyre 1-1 1-3 3, Libby Loman 0-0 0-0 0, Jolie O’Hara 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-34 11-18 40.

3-point goals—York 7-19 (Portwine 3-9, Haggadone 2-2, Burke 0-4, Combs 1-2, Koch 0-1, Wilkinson 1-1), Northwest 5-15 (Urbanski 2-6, E.Keller 0-3, Costilla 3-6). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—York 22 (Cast 4, Koch 4), Northwest 32 (Loman 5). Assists—York 8 (Portwine 3, Haggadone 3), Northwest 8 (Urbanski 3). Turnovers—York 7, Northwest 19. Total fouls—York 18, Northwest 17. Technicals—None. A—NA.

BOYS

York 62, Northwest 51

Ryan Seevers scored a game-high 22 points as Class B No. 10-rated York rallied past Northwest 62-51 Saturday afternoon at Rosencrants Gym.

Seevers scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half. The 6-foot senior finished 12 of 17 from the free-throw line.

“Seevers is really good at (penetrating), and he stays really on-balance and does a really good job of getting downhill,” Northwest coach Chip Bahe said. “We had some mismatches at times where we had the wrong guys trying to guard Seevers, and it turned into a foul.”

Barrett Olson had 11 points, and Garrett Ivey added 10 points for the Dukes (7-1).

Trevyn Keene scored 13 points and Brandon Bykerk had 12 points and six rebounds to lead the Vikings (1-9). Hunter Jensen added nine points and five assists and Carson Wolfe also scored nine for Northwest, which hit eight of its first nine field-goal attempts and led 17-13 at the first-quarter break.

“We moved the ball really well, we got good looks and we finally started making some shots,” said Bahe, whose team shot 54% (21 of 39) from the floor. “We’ve had a handful of nights where we’ve gotten good looks and the shots just didn’t go in, so then you’re left scratching your head saying, ‘We really played better than being down 12-4 at the end of the first quarter,’ just because the ball didn’t go into the basket.”

Northwest led 32-29 on Wolfe’s driving basket with 3:53 left in the third quarter before the Dukes started their rally. Ivey’s 3-pointer with 3:13 to play in the third put his team ahead for good at 34-32 as York shot 59% (13 of 22) from the field in the second half.

Keene’s three-point play cut Northwest’s deficit to 42-40 with 42.4 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Dukes slowly pulled away in the fourth.

“It was a great effort on our kids’ part,” Bahe said. “We’re playing better basketball than our record indicates right now. We haven’t always played 32 full minutes and that’s been our Waterloo a little bit — even a little bit tonight.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win. You don’t take moral victories, but this was a good effort against a good team.”

York 13 10 21 18—62

Northwest 17 10 13 11—51

YORK (7-1)

Garrett Ivey 3-7 2-2 10, Marshall McCarthy 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Seevers 5-12 12-17 22, Barrett Olson 5-11 0-0 11, Austin Phinney 4-5 0-3 8, Leyton Snodgrass 1-3 0-0 3, Ryan Huston 3-3 0-0 6, Riley Clark 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-43 14-22 62.

NORTHWEST (1-9)

Carson Wolfe 3-6 2-4 9, Hunter Jensen 3-5 3-3 9, Trevyn Keene 5-8 1-1 13, Brandon Bykerk 6-10 0-0 12, Cooper Garrett 2-5 0-0 4, Chase Wiegert 2-4 0-0 4, Cam Jensen 0-1 0-0 0, Myles Eriksen 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Atkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-39 6-8 51.

3-point goals—York 4-16 (Ivey 2-4, McCarthy 0-1, Seevers 0-3, Olson 1-5, Snodgrass 1-3), Northwest 3-13 (Wolfe 1-4, Keene 2-3, Bykerk 0-3, Garrett 0-1, Wiegert 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—York 21 (Phinney 5), Northwest 23 (Bykerk 6). Assists—York 8 (Ivey 2, Seevers 2, Olson 2, Huston 2), Northwest 12 (H.Jensen 5). Turnovers—York 9, Northwest 17. Total fouls—York 12, Northwest 21. Technicals—None. A—NA.