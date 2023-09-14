A highly motivated Parkview Christian squad dominated both lines of scrimmage and rolled to a 59-16 road victory over Heartland Lutheran Thursday night.

Coming off a 54-6 loss to Six-Man No. 2-rated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, the No. 7 Patriots scored on their first eight possessions. Parkview Christian led 27-0 after the first quarter.

“They’re the defending state champs for a reason,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brent Penny said. “They’ve got winning in their DNA and their culture. I knew that Parkview would play really hard tonight and play really well.

“That’s the difference between us and them. They’re a seasoned program — they understand what winning is — and we’re a young team, trying to get to that point and they just outworked us tonight.”

Parkview Christian coach PJ Book said the Patriots (2-1) were certainly motivated after their lopsided loss to S-E-M.

“We got our teeth kicked in last week by a really good team,” Book said. “We had a choice to either step up and respond and be resilient — like the Lord calls us to do — or we could pout. The guys made a good decision to get back to work and it was great to see them just have fun and enjoy the game tonight.”

While six-man football is typically a wide-open game played in space, the Patriots used a significant size advantage to completely control both lines of scrimmage. Parkview finished with 415 yards of total offense, including 317 yards rushing with much of it coming on physical runs up the middle.

“Six-man is a game of space, unless you’ve got the horses, and Parkview obviously has some big linemen that have been on a championship team,” Penny said. “We’ve had to operate with a size mismatch all year. We’re just not built for that.”

Brayden Bayless rushed four times for 100 yards, including touchdown runs of 36 and 54 yards to lead the Patriots’ ground attack. Thomas Copeland carried three times for 82 yards, including TD runs of 11 and 61 yards and also caught scoring passes of 22 and 19 yards from quarterback Judah Sundermann.

“With a lot of teams in six-man, their forte is to run around, but I don’t think we’re necessarily built for that as much as we are to just play physical football,” Book said. “That has just kind of been our makeup for the last couple of years.”

Eight different ball-carriers combined to give Parkview 317 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Five different receivers caught passes as the Patriots completed 7 of 11 attempts through the air for 98 yards.

“Over the years, the leadership we’ve had every year makes it a point to want to get the younger guys into the game and to share the ball and spread it around,” Book said. “That comes from the kids and you can see the joy and the excitement when other guys were getting involved. I’m very proud of them for that and the fact that they want to have that identity where it’s not just about one guy or one thing.

“To see our team celebrating together and our young guys stewarding the game to the younger guys is extremely important to us. It’s just a blessing to watch when you have leadership that cares about the game like that.”

After a sluggish start, Heartland Lutheran (0-4) got a 5-yard TD pass from Chad Rostvet to Ramsey Rathjen with 49 seconds left in the first half and added a 12-yard scoring run by Vance Smith with 1:50 remaining.

Smith led the Red Hornets with 54 yards rushing on six carries, while Vincent Marcello rushed for 38 yards on five attempts. Rostvet was 6 of 8 passing for 22 yards, facing a heavy pass nearly every time he dropped back.

Eight negative rushing plays, most of which were sacks, hampered Heartland Lutheran. The Red Hornets finished with 52 yards of total offense and had three first downs, while also losing a pair of fumbles.

“A lot of it’s just execution,” said Penny, whose team rallied in a 39-30 loss to Brady in its previous outing. “Last week, we played a good Brady team and we executed well in the back half of the game and good things happened. We didn’t execute tonight.

“I think it’s a learning curve for our guys. When you get some momentum, you have to run with it and seize it.”

Penny said the Red Hornets need to learn from playing the defending state champs.

“Like we told our guys, we’ve got to learn from games like these,” Penny said. “It’s not a burden, it’s an opportunity to get better as a young program. We need to recognize what Parkview does that we don’t do and we’ve got to take from that to make ourselves better.”

Parkview Christian 59, Heartland Lutheran 16

Parkview Christian (2-1); 27; 18; 8; 6—59

Heartland Lutheran (0-4); 0; 8; 0; 8—16

First Quarter

PC—Alex Rohrbaugh 1 run (Toby Fulks kick), 9:40.

PC—Brayden Bayless 36 run (kick failed), 6:46.

PC—Thomas Copeland 11 run (Fulks run), 3:22

PC—Copeland 61 run (kick failed), :14.

Second Quarter

PC—Bayless 54 run (kick failed), 8:12.

PC—Copeland 22 pass from Judah Sundermann (kick failed), 2:36.

HL—Ramsey Rathjen 5 pass from Chad Rostvet (Seth Reynolds kick), :49.

PC—Copeland 19 pass from Sundermann (kick failed), :02.

Third Quarter

PC—Fulks 25 run (Jaxton Supencheck kick), 7:05.

Fourth Quarter

PC—Alex Shevchuk 16 run (run failed), 8:26.

HL—Vance Smith 12 run (Reynolds kick), 1:50.