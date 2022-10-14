No. 8 Grand Island upends No. 3 Omaha North

OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High’s three-week stretch of facing some of Class A’s top teams finished on a positive note.

Senior Jace Chrisman rushed 29 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns and the Islanders’ defense produced six turnovers on the way to a 31-21 victory over No. 3-rated Omaha North at Omaha Northwest’s Kinnick Stadium.

Colton Marsh had three interceptions and returned a kickoff 88 yards for a score, helping No. 8 Grand Island get back on track one week after suffering a 42-3 home loss to No. 2 Elkhorn South.

“This was big for us,” Marsh said. “Our run defense got shown up last week, so we were determined to respond. Tonight, we came out and made the big plays.”

Grand Island’s defense intercepted Omaha North quarterback Sebastian Cisco five times. Linebacker Ryan Coslor had an interception early in the game and defensive back Cole Thorne came up with the Islanders’ fifth pick, sealing the victory with 30 seconds to play.

Defensive end Carson Leiting caused a fumble that was recovered by nose tackle Bo Douglass as Grand Island had a season-high six takeaways.

Marsh equaled his season total of three interceptions with three more against the Vikings (6-2).

“I just credit all the guys in front of me,” Marsh said. “From the guys blocking on the kickoff team on my return to everybody up front on defense — they set it up for me to make the plays.”

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said Marsh continues to be a play-maker for the Islanders (6-2).

“Colton is just so versatile for us and defensively, he’s turned into a really good safety,” Tomlin said. “He’s a weapon on kickoff returns and he’s one of our go-to guys on offense now. I don’t know that we can ask the guy to do much more — other than to maybe drive the bus home.

“He’s playing super football and all our kids are playing very hard.”

Circo finished 18 of 36 passing for 160 yards and two TDs. Omaha North standout running back Te’shaun Porter carried 23 times for 137 yards and a TD.

Tomlin said Grand Island was able to pressure Circo and changed pass coverages frequently.

“We knew getting to him would be hard at times, but putting a little heat on him and getting him off his schedule would be important,” Tomlin said. “We did mix up our coverages — two or three different coverages — quite a bit and Colton is seasoned enough now where he can cheat a little bit and read the quarterback’s eyes. He’s getting pretty elite at that.”

Chrisman carried the load on offense. With fellow running back Caleb Richardson sidelined by injury, Chrisman scored on runs of 9, 41 and 4 yards.

“What a warrior,” Tomlin said of Chrisman. “He’s a middle linebacker and his running mate (in the backfield), Caleb Richardson, is out with an injury so he has to tote the mail 95% of the time. He ran really physically and he’s just a really tough kid with a great heart.”

Tomlin said he was especially pleased with how the Islanders played, missing three starters due to injury. In addition to Richardson, Grand Island was without offensive lineman Bryce Free and safety Reece McBride.

“I knew they would (respond),” Tomlin said. “It’s just the kind of kids they are. They’re resilient and they respond.

“We’ve had a lot of tough battles this season, so they’re a pretty seasoned bunch. They came out and had a great week of practice.”

The win was also big for Grand Island’s postseason quest. The Islanders can secure a playoff berth and a district runner-up finish next Friday with a victory at Omaha Northwest.

“We have to take care of business next week and get guys healed up, but now we have a really good shot at hosting a playoff game,” Tomlin said. “I’m just really proud of this team. That was a huge, courageous effort, coming off of last week, so I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Grand Island 31, Omaha North 21

Grand Island (6-2); 17; 7; 7; 0—31

Omaha North (6-2); 7; 7; 7; 0—21

First Quarter

GI—Jace Chrisman 9 run (Heider Alba Meda kick), 8:18.

GI—Alba Meda 33 field goal, 4:48.

ON—Te’shaun Porter 4 pass from Sebastian Circo (Anthony Cruz kick), 1:48.

GI—Colton Marsh 88 kickoff return (Alba Meda kick), 1:36.

Second Quarter

GI—Chrisman 41 run (Alba Meda kick), 10:29.

ON—Tre’Vionne Brown 11 pass from Circo (Cruz kick), 6:44.

Third Quarter

ON—Porter 12 run (Cruz kick), 9:14.

GI—Chrisman 4 (Alba Meda kick), 1:10.

GI ON

First downs 13 18

Rushes-Yards 39-204 29-124

Passing Yards 114 160

Att-Comp-Int 11-17-1 18-36-5

Total Offense 56-318 65-284

Return Yards 37 37

Kickoff Returns 2-96 4-48

Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1

Punts-Avg. 3-30.0 2-30.5

Penalties-Yards 8-90 6-50

Time of Poss. 25:11 22:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Grand Island, Chrisman 29-196, Dzingle 2-6, Marsh 1-3, Hostetler 1-0, Evans 4-minus 1. Omaha North, Porter 23-137, Cisco 5-minus 1, Team 1-minus 12.

Passing—Grand Island, Evans 11-17-1 114. Omaha North, Cisco 18-36-5 160.

Receiving—Grand Island, Thorne 3-60, Lange 1-21, Ramos 3-19, Hostetler 1-14, Chrisman 1-6, Marsh 2-minus 6. Omaha North, Brown 6-83, Glassman 6-46, Shannon3-19, Davis 2-12, Porter 1-0.