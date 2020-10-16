No. 9 Northwest rallies past No. 5 Aurora

At the break, Stein said he told his guys to suck it up.

“We told them to shut their mouths and play. That was probably the best coaching point me made all night,” he said.

Aurora brought their momentum with them in the third quarter but fumbled in on their first possession.

The Vikings were unable to capitalize on the turnover due to the Aurora defense.

The Huskies scored on their next possession on a 25-yard strike to Settles to give them a 29-21 lead.

Northwest then scored on their next possession on a 24-yard pass to Anderson to cut the lead to 29-28 after three.

In the fourth quarter, Stein said they switched up their defense a bit and confused Aurora.

“They were getting to the edge and we widened our backers a little bit,” he said. “We tightened our corners a bit. Really just kind of caught some breaks.”

With less than two minutes left, Northwest took it into the endzone on a pass to Anderson, who ended the night with 92 yards total.

This time Stein decided to go for two.